College Soccer Player's Bicycle Kick Goal Deserves ESPN's 'Epic' Praise

Tanna Sanchez-Carreto’s bicycle-kick goal score was still gracing the front of ESPN’s website days after she pulled off the stunt ― and deservedly so. (Watch the clips below.)
The University of Alabama soccer player booted in the acrobatic score in the Crimson Tide’s 4-2 victory over South Alabama in Mobile on Sunday.
The sports network called the goal “epic.”
It definitely lives up to the hype.
Watch Sanchez-Carreto, a freshman defender from Puebla, Mexico, field a corner kick and whip the ball backward overhead and into the far corner of the net.
“The flair of a bicycle kick,” the announcer said.
Flair, indeed. Here’s another look:
