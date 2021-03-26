College Soccer Player's Bicycle Kick Goal Deserves ESPN's 'Epic' Praise

Tanna Sanchez-Carreto’s bicycle-kick goal score was still gracing the front of ESPN’s website days after she pulled off the stunt ― and deservedly so. (Watch the clips below.)

The University of Alabama soccer player booted in the acrobatic score in the Crimson Tide’s 4-2 victory over South Alabama in Mobile on Sunday.

The sports network called the goal “epic.”

It definitely lives up to the hype.

Watch Sanchez-Carreto, a freshman defender from Puebla, Mexico, field a corner kick and whip the ball backward overhead and into the far corner of the net.

“The flair of a bicycle kick,” the announcer said.

Flair, indeed. Here’s another look:

We all knew it was coming 🔥 Congrats, @sc_tanna, for making SC Top 10!!#RollTide pic.twitter.com/Bld8fV0Ael — Alabama Soccer (@AlabamaSoccer) March 22, 2021