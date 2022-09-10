Shopping

This Ultra-Simple $12 Target Dress Has Reviewers Raving

This versatile year-round dress from Target is available in six colors and sizes XS through 4X.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

In our recent perusal of Target’s dress offerings, a particular style jumped out at us. With a simple, roomy silhouette, a hemline hitting just above the knee, and a breathable cotton construction, the sleeveless tank dress wasn’t quite as bold as its trendier brethren. However, something made us pause as we scrolled. Was it the frock’s the classic shape and throw-on-and-go fit? The minimal lines and versatile appearance? Or was it the $12 price tag and 375 reviews that awarded it a 4.5 star rating? Either way, our curiosity was piqued — and we bet yours is, too. Ahead, everything you need to know about the fan-favorite dress.

The pullover style comes in a midweight fabric comprised primarily of cotton, with the addition of polyester and spandex for a forgiving fit. It has a muscle tank-style silhouette, with a crew neckline and larger roomier armholes, giving it the ease of a T-shirt with the polish of a dress.

At $12, there’s a good chance you’ve spent more money on coffee this week than you would on this dress. “Slimming, flattering and just a classy comfortable dress for a cheap price,” wrote a reviewer named Lau. If you only wore the dress once, it would still be considered a steal — but given the frock’s infinite wearability, the cost-per-wear is practically $0. “There is so much you can do with this simple, flattering dress,” wrote reviewer Thowes, who bought it in 4 colors. Even better, added reviewer Rhiro, “Quality is great and doesn’t feel like a budget item.”

Another major perk of this dress is the endless styling potential. The streamlined silhouette and solid color scheme will lend itself to anything in your closet, allowing you to customize it for work, play, or anything in between. “Brought this on a vacation where it paired well with white sneakers or skinny belt/cute wedge sandals, and [jean] jacket,” commented Rhiro. “Packed well and didn’t wrinkle. Will be great for work paired with a dark jacket [and] wedges.” Bring your creativity! This simple frock is a blank canvas.

The frock appears to accommodate a variety of body types, with reviewers from across the size spectrum praising its fit. And, while Target’s plus sizes have a tendency to sell out quickly, you can still snag a size 1X in the stripe print or a 4X in a flattering teal hue. Multiple reviewers wore the dress during their pregnancies, too. (A number of customers stated that the style runs true to size, and those looking for a roomier fit should size up.)

In sum, if you’re looking for a dress you can wear year round, customize in seemingly endless ways, and will cost you less than a salad at Sweetgreen, you may have met your match with this affordable, reviewer-beloved frock.

