Taylor Swift's 5-Word Take On Jet Lag Will Have You Go, 'Hmmm'

Frequent flyer Taylor Swift has a mind-over-matter stance on jet lag.
Last weekend, the pop star flew from Tokyo, where she had been performing, to Las Vegas in order to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl.
In a moment captured on video after the Chiefs’ overtime win, Kelce asked Swift, “How do you not have jet lag right now?”
The Grammy winner quipped in response, “Jet lag is a choice.”
Of course, Swift’s air travel experience is pretty different from the average person’s ride in coach. Like many celebrities, the singer typically travels by private jet ― a practice that has increasingly come under scrutiny due to the carbon emissions the jets produce. (Citing security concerns, Swift’s lawyers have threatened to sue a college student who uses publicly available data to track Swift’s flights, along with the flights of other high-profile figures like Elon Musk.)
That said, there are still some strategies regular people can “choose” to help fight jet lag. Experts recommend staying hydrated, getting plenty of rest before the trip begins and basking in the sunlight after landing to help to eliminate post-flight grogginess.