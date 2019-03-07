Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested After Second Break-In At Apartment In A Year

The day after Taylor Swift expressed fears over her safety after multiple home invasions, a man seemingly obsessed with the singer broke into her New York City apartment for the second time in less than a year.
Florida native Roger Alvarado, 23, was arrested early Thursday morning after he reportedly climbed a ladder to the second-floor window of Swift’s townhouse in the Manhattan neighborhood of Tribeca, a New York City Police Department spokesperson told HuffPost.
Alvarado then allegedly used a concrete brick to break in through a glass window, which tripped an alarm and alerted the police. He then entered the premises and attempted to remove items from Swift’s apartment, according to ABC News.
Officers arrested Alvarado at the scene around 2:30 a.m. He faces charges of stalking, burglary, illegal entry, criminal mischief, criminal contempt and possession of burglary tools, the NYPD spokesperson confirmed.
Swift, who’s recently been spotted in Los Angeles with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, was not at home at the time of the break-in, as the apartment is reportedly being renovated.
Representatives for the singer did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
In December 2018, Alvarado pleaded guilty to attempted burglary and criminal contempt after breaking into Swift’s New York City home in April, taking a shower and falling asleep.
The home invader served six months in prison and was ordered to complete a mental health program.
Alvarado had been previously arrested for trying to break into the same property “with a shovel” in February 2018, according to The Associated Press.
In a candid essay for Elle published on Wednesday, Swift explained how the “fear of violence has continued into my personal life” because she is a frequent target of stalkers.
“I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds. Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online,” she wrote. “You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things.”
Swift reportedly used facial recognition technology for attendees at a recent concert to cross-reference them against a database that included hundreds of people who had stalked her.