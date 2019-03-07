Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested After Second Break-In At Apartment In A Year

The home invader served six months in prison and was ordered to complete a mental health program.

Alvarado had been previously arrested for trying to break into the same property “with a shovel” in February 2018, according to The Associated Press.

In a candid essay for Elle published on Wednesday, Swift explained how the “fear of violence has continued into my personal life” because she is a frequent target of stalkers.

“I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds. Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online,” she wrote. “You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things.”

Swift reportedly used facial recognition technology for attendees at a recent concert to cross-reference them against a database that included hundreds of people who had stalked her.