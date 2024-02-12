Taylor Swift Becomes A Meme (Or Several) During Super Bowl Appearance

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The internet says it ain’t the Super Bowl, it’s the #Swiftiebowl.

On Sunday, Taylor Swift shook up social media while attending the Super Bowl LVIII game in Las Vegas. As the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers faced off at the Allegiant Stadium, much of the world had their eyes on the superstar singer and her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Dressed in a black bustier-style top, jeans and a red-and-white jacket over her shoulder as a nod of support to Kelce, Swift arrived at the game like an all-star girlfriend with pals Blake Lively and Ice Spice.

The “Bad Blood” singer flew straight from her Eras Tour stop in Tokyo to make it to the game to watch Travis play.

Naturally, the Swifties set off a wave of memes on X (formerly Twitter) with Swift’s ponytail even earning a viral moment of its own.

Swift, who appeared to be having the time of her life at the game, made a show of kicking back a brew. She quickly finished off the drink in her VIP suite before slamming it down in front of her.

After the moment was caught on the jumbo screen, the star was met with a crescendo of boos from disapproving crowd members.

Despite the crowd’s less than thrilled reaction, people on X praised Swift over the relatable moment.

Taylor Swift chugging a beer on the scoreboard, she is one of us



pic.twitter.com/2WtG3wUdXx — Suzie Hunter ⚾️ (@TheSuzieHunter) February 12, 2024

Taylor out here POUNDING beers on the jumbo tron. Lmaooooo



Love it. pic.twitter.com/Ae17ACQ5PU — Philly Sports - Love & Pain (@PHLSportsPain) February 12, 2024

Taylor Swift chugging a beer on the Jumbotron is pure game day energy. I can only hope it was followed by a good belch. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/GdtD0dmnF1 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 12, 2024

Ahead of the game, fans created a laundry list of bets on gambling sites about shocking Traylor announcements that they predicted would happen: from Kelce proposing to Swift to the football star and Grammy winner announcing their pregnancy during the game, Swifties were itching to witness a moment that would break the internet.

Elsewhere in the game, social media users gushed over another viral moment ―this time between Swift and Lively.

During Post Malone’s performance of “America the Beautiful,” the besties were spotted embracing each other and swaying to the music together. After being spotted on the stadium’s Jumbotron, the pair relatably burst out laughing together.

📹| Taylor and Blake at the game!😄❤️ pic.twitter.com/jqMyuMIL8H — Taylor Swift Updates 🤍 (@swifferupdates) February 11, 2024

Other fans couldn’t help but poke fun at Lively for being Glee’s Sue Sylvester’s doppelgänger.

loving blake’s sue sylvester cosplay pic.twitter.com/fpmeBdyEIq — kayla 🪩 (@seeminglykayla) February 11, 2024

BLAKE LIVELY SUE SYLVESTER TRACK SUIT??? CALL ME A TREE BECAUSE I AM [BARK]ING pic.twitter.com/ohuDCYHQWR — tree🪶 (@capricornlikeme) February 11, 2024

everyone comparing blake to sue sylvester im CRYING — becca (@good4Irh) February 11, 2024

Swift and Kelce went public with their romance in October 2023 after the two sparked dating rumors just a month before she attended her first Chiefs game.

The game ended well for Swifties with Kelce taking home the win with the Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22. Here are a few moments after the game that gave fans all the feels.

Check out every can’t-miss moment from the Super Bowl here.

🚨| Taylor Swift blowing kisses on the field to Travis Kelce during his winning speech! #SuperBowl2024



pic.twitter.com/30Z6uTLxd0 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

TAYLOR AND TRAVIS HUGGING AND KISSING AFTER THE GAME pic.twitter.com/U9nmylUKL5 — Maddie (& Cowboy) Arlington N3, LA N4 & Miami N3 (@MaddieTheis2) February 12, 2024

Travis Kelce with a hug for his mother and kisses for Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/aAsoIGdXqK — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 12, 2024

🚨| Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce on the field looking for Travis Kelce to celebrate after the Chiefs Super Bowl win! #SuperBowl2024



pic.twitter.com/v7RHb4r5fj — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024