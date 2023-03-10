Ted Cruz’s New Book Title Wakes Up Some Laughs On Twitter

Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) upcoming book title tickled critics on Twitter.
On Thursday, the Donald Trump-loving senator announced “Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America” will be released by Regnery Publishing in November.
Per the promotional blurb, the 256-page book will provide “a long overdue argument against the woke takeover of education, big business, the media, and Hollywood.”
Advertisement
But many people were just puzzled by the use of the word “Unwoke,” asking if it didn’t just mean being asleep.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement