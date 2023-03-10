What's Hot

Railroad CEO Won't Commit To Concrete Changes After Train Derailment

Steven Spielberg Reveals The Scene That Left Studio Executives 'Appalled'

Jenna Ortega Has The Best Response To Getting A Stain On Her Red-Carpet Dress

Bill To Ban Child Marriage In West Virginia Defeated By Republicans

Pedro Pascal Wrote Bella Ramsey Adorable Note About Getting Their Big Breaks Together

Ex-Trump Lawyer Posts Cruel Video Mocking Mitch McConnell’s Hospitalization

House Republicans Launch Investigation Into DC Jail's Treatment Of Capitol Riot Defendants

John Paul II Abuse Claims Trigger Angry Reaction From Poland

Anti-LGBTQ Republican Leaves Hearts, Compliments Under Man's Suggestive Photos

Anxiety, Fear Fill West Virginia Transgender-Health Clinic

Jamie Raskin Targets Republicans In Explosive Takedown Of Jan. 6 Lies

Stampede At GloRilla Concert Claims Third Victim; Venue Closed

PoliticsTed Cruz

Ted Cruz’s New Book Title Wakes Up Some Laughs On Twitter

Critics are puzzled by one particular word.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) upcoming book title tickled critics on Twitter.

On Thursday, the Donald Trump-loving senator announced “Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America” will be released by Regnery Publishing in November.

Per the promotional blurb, the 256-page book will provide “a long overdue argument against the woke takeover of education, big business, the media, and Hollywood.”

But many people were just puzzled by the use of the word “Unwoke,” asking if it didn’t just mean being asleep.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community