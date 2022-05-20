Pranksters Troll Sen. Ted Cruz With An Unforgettable Autograph Attempt

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was given an offer he could refuse.

A prankster duo known as The Good Liars asked the lawmaker for an autograph. He appeared ready to comply until he got a closer look at what he was expected to sign.

It was a copy of a National Enquirer cover story linking Cruz’s father, Rafael Cruz, to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, something then-rival Donald Trump used against him on the campaign trail.

Asking Ted Cruz for an autograph. pic.twitter.com/XaazZAOf7q — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) May 20, 2022

Longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who has since turned on the former president, later said Trump approved the story going into the Enquirer, which was owned by close friend David Pecker.

Despite Trump’s attacks on his father ― as well as insults aimed at his wife ― Cruz has become one of Trump’s staunchest allies and a defender of the “big lie” about the 2020 election.

Cruz may have declined to provide an autograph, but he did give Good Liars Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler some satisfaction by noting he’d seen the duo’s “silly videos.”

Stiefler tweeted: