“The Blind Side” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The 2009 biographical sports drama, which arrived on Netflix on April 1, won Sandra Bullock an Academy Award for Best Actress and received a Best Picture nomination. Still, many have criticized “The Blind Side” for its white savior narrative and perpetuation of negative racial stereotypes. The film’s subject, former NFL player Michael Oher, has also expressed his disappointment with its depiction of his life.

The other two movies in the top three are the fourth film in the Shrek franchise, “Shrek Forever After,” and Judd Apatow’s new comedy, “The Bubble.” The latter is about the production of a film during the COVID-19 pandemic and features an ensemble cast including Karen Gillan, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Kate McKinnon, Pedro Pascal and more.

Warner Bros. Pictures "The Blind Side" on Netflix.

Another new movie in the ranking is “Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King,” a new documentary about a group of investors searching for the truth behind a cryptocurrency mogul’s untimely death. “Trust No One” premiered on March 30, as did “All Hail” ― an Argentinian film about a meteorologist who flees Buenos Aires after failing to predict a destructive hailstorm and goes on a journey of self-discovery.

And although Ben Affleck’s new movie “Deep Water” is getting negative reviews, his Oscar-winning thriller “Argo” is available for viewing on Netflix and clocks in at No. 9 in the ranking.

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies.

