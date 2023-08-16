LOADING ERROR LOADING

The Killers have apologized after welcoming a Russian fan onstage at a show in Georgia, a former Soviet state.

On Tuesday, frontman Brandon Flowers had suggested that the Black Sea Arena crowd view the Russian concertgoer as a “brother,” leading to boos and walkouts from the American band’s show in Shekvetili.

Georgia and Russia have a history of geopolitical tension. Though Georgia gained its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Russian forces invaded the country in 2008 and continue to occupy multiple regions.

Anti-Russian sentiment has intensified since the invasion of Ukraine, which forced thousands of Ukrainian refugees into Georgia.

The Killers offered a mea culpa on social media after the concert, stating that the band recognized how Flowers’ remarks “could be misconstrued.”

“Good people of Georgia, it was never our intention to offend anyone!” the statement began. “We have a longstanding tradition of inviting people to play drums and it seemed from the stage that the initial response from the crowd indicated that they were okay with tonight’s audience participation member coming onstage with us.”

It added: “We recognize that a comment, meant to suggest that all of the Killers’ audience and fans are ‘brothers and sisters,’ could be misconstrued. We did not mean to upset anyone and we apologize. We stand with you and hope to return soon.”

Flowers had appeared to notice some strain when introducing the Russian fan at the show.

“We don’t know the etiquette of this land, but this guy’s a Russian,” the singer said in footage from the concert. “Are you OK with a Russian coming up here?”

After receiving jeers, Flowers asked: “He’s not your brother? ... We all separate on the borders of our countries? ... Am I not your brother, being from America?”

Backlash to the “Mr. Brightside” hit-makers has continued following the show.

The lead singer’s comments even prompted one local radio station to pull The Killers’ songs from rotation as “a gesture of support.”

