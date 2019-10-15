All The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week (Oct. 13-19)

“The Laundromat” debuts on Oct. 18 and features Streep in a bucket hat, along with a long list of other prominent actors. Steven Soderbergh (who released “High Flying Bird” on Netflix earlier this year) directed the movie. You can read more about “The Laundromat” and watch the trailer below.

The entire list of movies joining Netflix this week is at the bottom of this article, but I also wanted to mention up top the arrival of “The Karate Kid” and “Men in Black.” Those would be a good nostalgia double feature for kids of the ’90s.

And if you want to stay informed of everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.