The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Midnight Club'

Multiple serial killer series and a new historical drama are also trending on the streaming service.

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The controversial limited series has rather consistently occupied the top spot since debuting on Sept. 21. Co-created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, “Dahmer” stars Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer.

Just two spots down at No. 3 is “Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes.” This three-part docuseries presents newly unearthed recordings of interviews with Dahmer and his legal team to paint a picture of the murderer’s warped mind.

As for non-Dahmer content, the second most popular show of the moment is “The Midnight Club.” An adaptation of the 1994 novel by Christopher Pike, the new horror series dropped on Oct. 7 and follows a group of terminally ill young adults.

On the less scary side of things, the historical drama “The Empress” premiered on Sept. 29. The show details the life and struggles of the rebellious Empress Elisabeth of Austria, aka Sisi.

And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

10. “El Rey, Vicente Fernández” (Netflix)

9. “The Great British Baking Show” (Netflix)

8. “Oddballs” (Netflix)

7. “Bling Empire” (Netflix)

6. “The Empress” (Netflix)

5. “High Water” (Netflix)

4. “The Blacklist”

3. “Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes” (Netflix)

2. “The Midnight Club” (Netflix)

1. “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

