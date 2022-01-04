Nasty 'Toilet Tragedy' Leaves 'The Office' Horrified In Previously Unseen Clip

Michael Scott had a problem in “The Office” bathroom ― and viewers are just learning about it nearly 15 years later.

A previously unseen clip from the show’s fourth season shows Scott ― played by Steve Carell ― emerging from the restroom with Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) in tow after what he described as a “toilet tragedy.”

The moment led to an idea for an invention so horrifying that no one at the Scranton branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company would volunteer to test it out: