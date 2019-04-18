Nordstrom’s annual spring sale kicked off last week, which means there are so many savings on everything from marked-down mules to wedding-season-worthy jumpsuits.
The sale is going on through April 22. That means it’s a great time to stock up on not only wardrobe staples, but also some new beauty products. There are actually a lot of makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance products hiding in Nordstrom’s sale beauty section.
Along with MAC eyeshadow palettes and Shiseido skincare products, we found a bunch of Benefit products sitting in the sale section for up to 20% off. That includes this $26 Gimmie Full Brows Two-Piece Set that contains a full-size tube of the brand’s best-selling Gimmie Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel (it has over 4,000 reviews and 140,000 loves at Sephora ) and the Browvo Conditioning Eyebrow Primer. Buying both of these products would normally cost $52, so this set is a serious steal.
We’ve rounded up some of the best Benefit products on sale that you can add to your cart while you shop the Nordstrom sale. And if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.
Take a look below:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.