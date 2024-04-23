HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve been on TikTok at all, you are probably well aware of the hype surrounding the Béis Weekender, a thoughtfully designed travel bag meant to meet all your globe-trotting needs — for $98.

As is often the case with relatively expensive viral sensations, the internet found a way to deliver affordable alternatives that are loved and adored by the masses. In this case, the original has been most famously replicated by Sam’s Club and the Minkars brand on Amazon, both of which have completely sold out.

But before you get travel bag FOMO, you can still shop another popular and convincing lookalike on Amazon for nearly a quarter the cost of the luxury version. And it comes in about 30 colors.