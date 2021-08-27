TikTok Bans 'Milk Crate Challenge' Videos, Citing Safety Concerns

People attempting to milk whatever viral fame they can get on TikTok will no longer be able to do so with the “milk crate challenge.”

The app has banned videos of people attempting the risky trend, citing safety concerns, according to USA Today.

“TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content. We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off,” the company said in a statement.

A search for #milkcratechallenge on TikTok on Friday brought up a “No results found” page and the following sentence: “This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines. Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok’s top priority.”

For those who’ve been living under a rock ― or crate ― the past few weeks, people make a milk crate pyramid and attempt to walk on it successfully to complete the so-called challenge.

In case you were wondering, it rarely ends well — as these videos amply demonstrate:

People doing this like they have the best health insurance... pic.twitter.com/6znbsi8h0a — Mike 🇺🇸 (@ogmike) August 21, 2021

This is by far the WORST milk crate challenge fall I’ve seen by far 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2FcdyLovL7 — HIM (@_khannnnn) August 21, 2021

New York-based orthopedic surgeon Dr. Shawn Anthony told TODAY.com that related “injuries can include broken wrists, shoulder dislocations, ACL and meniscus tears, as well as life-threatening conditions like spinal cord injuries.”

He also stressed that the nation’s emergency rooms are already overcrowded due to the ongoing pandemic, and the challenge “puts unnecessary additional stress on our health system and health care providers.”