This Ultra-Flattering Bodysuit Is My Favorite Fall Purchase — And It's Just $25

You know those clothing items that you find almost any excuse to throw on? You can trust them to be comfortable, look great and be suitable for a variety of occasions. Well, I found all of these wardrobe prerequisites in this one unassuming bodysuit from Amazon that I can confidently say has been my favorite fall purchase so far.
I initially came across the full-length OQQ bodysuit on TikTok and was drawn to the idea of having a trendy base layer to wear under sweatshirts or maybe for a dance class or two. Then when it arrived just a few short days after ordering, I found myself wearing it for much more.
Its award-winning element has to be the fabric, a buttery soft, fully opaque and ribbed material that feels and wears deceptively high-end. The suit looks strikingly similar to a fabric and design bearing the name of a certain Kardashian.
Another appeal is its compressive nature, which holds me in at all the right places without feeling constricting or inducing self-consciousness; I just feel very supported. There’s even a ribbed section that runs across the tummy to provide extra contouring power. Other fans of the OQQ bodysuit say that it has an ability to smooth and flatter the figure while concealing areas that might cause insecurities, which means if skintight garments are something you generally steer clear of, this might be one that is actually comfortable for you.
I would also argue that, depending on your bust size, the neckline isn’t as low-cut as you might expect. However, reviewers recommend sizing up if you’re after a more full-coverage fit that’s also longer in the arms and the legs.
I also appreciate the weight of the fabric, which falls right in between heavy and light — the kind that feels like it won’t leave you sweltering the moment you’re engaged in physical activity, but will also take you well into the colder months when worn under heavier outerwear.
This suit, which also features thumb holes to keep the sleeves down past your wrists, comes in six colors and in sizes S-XL. I have it in black and tea leaf, a unique taupe color that I never knew I would love so much. But if full-length legs and sleeves aren’t for you, the OQQ brand has tons of other jumpsuit options boasting the same impressive fabric and compression, like a sleeveless suit, a workout romper with shorts and legless bodysuits that can be worn with jeans or skirts.
Find yourself in comfy, curve-loving jumpsuit heaven by grabbing one for yourself at the link above, or read why others are such big fans of the OQQ bodysuit that’s an ideal wardrobe addition this season.
Promising Amazon reviews:
“I am 4’11,102lbs I have larger thighs, hips and booty for reference and I ordered a Small. This is a really nice jumpsuit. I was worried it would be too long or have weird gapping but it fits VERY snug. It also as compression and hold EVERYTHING together. I am on the more petite side so there is extra fabric at the ankles so I’m not sure how this would be on a taller girl. There isn’t any odd gapping at my shoulder or top, it fits perfectly on me. The material is ribbed and it is VERY thick. It is also very smoothing, I wore leggings underneath with a thick band that were high waisted and they did not show through the jumpsuit it still looked seamless. It also did not feel too tight as if I was suffocating so you can definitely layer with this jumpsuit as well.” — Kaziyah G.
″Since I had my baby a year ago, I have a mom pooch that makes clothes unflattering, but this snatches your waste and hides it, so to all moms out there or anyone unsure about whether it will look good, do not hesitate to get it.” — Anastasio burak
“The material is just an nice and thick as the reviews say! It’s ribbed but has a different kind of ribbing on the stomach to really snatch you up. It’s perfect length for a 5’5” girl like me, I weigh 168lbs and I got a M! I’m a little more curvy and was worried about gapping on the lower back but there is NONE! I just ordered it in brown too because it’s so perfect. Also I love that I don’t have to hike it up as much as normal leggings!” — Madaline Grove
″If you are contemplating on getting this jumpsuit, I’m telling you to BUY IT! I am 193 lbs and 5’1 ft. I normally wear a large but took the leap of faith and got a medium for a tight fitting look and it did not DISAPPOINT! It has stretch and the ribbed look gave it a nice feeling ! I have a tiny mommy belly and when I tell you it was non existent in this jumpsuit! I just bought 3 more in different colors! If you want a tight fitting look size down! This jumpsuit will have you snatched!” — Ludwigka Dorsaint