32 TikTok Products To Add Your Self Care Routine

Popular items from this list:
- A set of stress-relieving Globbles, which are colorful balls that are squishy, stretchy and stick to pretty much any flat surface you throw them at without leaving any messy residue
- Burn After Writing, a guided journal that tens of thousands of reviewers swear by
- A pair of exfoliating gloves for the bath or shower so you can deep clean all over your body
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A set of six Globbles, which are about to be your new favorite stress-relieving fidget toy
These colorful balls are squishy, stretchy and stick to pretty much any flat surface you throw them at without leaving any messy residue. TikTokers are having a blast tossing these at walls and ceilings to see the satisfying way they glom onto them.
Check out a TikTok of the Globbles
in action. Promising review:
"Bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well.
I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." — Amazon Customer
A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal tens of thousands of reviewers swear by
Through a series of questions and thought experiments, it encourages people to take time away from their screens to explore their feelings, both new and old, so they can embrace meaningful ones and try to let others go.
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different
." — Brent Helm
A little polar bear hydrating eye stick
This formula is intended to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more refreshed.
Promising review:
"I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable.
My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." — Ben
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment
It's a repairing mask infused with collagen ingredients and protein extracts that will help restore hair health and reduce shedding. All you gotta do is apply it on wet hair after a shampoo, wait five minutes and rinse it out. It's designed to work on all hair types.
Check out BuzzFeed's full Elizavecca hair treatment review
for more details!Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5–20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair
. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." — curlyhead3
A pair of exfoliating gloves for the bath or shower
You can use them to deep clean all over your body, letting you get extra specific about the exfoliation pressure because you're using your own hands to do it. These also come in three different textures — light, moderate and heavy — so you can get one to best match your skin sensitivity. Promising review
: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok make me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby.
My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." — Brittney
A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle
If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud and sandalwood blend.
Check out a TikTok of the Lulu Candle
in action. Promising review
: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself!
If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent
. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner
which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" — Melissa I.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a gentle and lightweight hydrating face serum
It's formulated to help protect your skin's moisture barrier, heal acne scars, fade dark spots and smooth fine lines. It's designed for all skin types.
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done wonders with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores.
Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores.
After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing
, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results! Promising review
: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." — Shelby
Plus COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime
It locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin. To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence
has dried on your face in your skincare routine.
Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer
in action. Promising review:
"I don’t think I will use anything else! When I tell you this product makes my skin so soft and so even, it’s an understatement!
My skin is usually very dry, oily (acne-prone) and super sensitive, so it’s really hard for me to find something that can be hydrating but gentle at the same time. The product itself is on creamy/slime consistency, and sometimes you do have to work it in a little bit to absorb. After about 5-10 min the product fully absorbs and you’re all set!
I use it after I apply their brand of hyaluronic acid
." — May
A cozy plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light
in action. Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.
Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
A "Cup Cozy Pillow" to up your movie snack game to its highest potential
This has expandable cup holes to fit mugs, water bottles and snacks, with an insulating foam that keeps drinks hot or cold for longer periods. It even comes with four snack holes so you can share with the person next to you (or just make yourself a glorious TV charcuterie pillow).
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow
in action.Promising review:
"This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around
. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" — Amber
A waterproof shower phone holder for anyone who wants a soundtrack of bops in the shower
This adjustable rotating mount is waterproof and gives you touchscreen abilities, so you can swap between apps or switch songs with ease.
Check out a TikTok of the shower phone holder
in action. Promising review:
"This waterproof phone case makes listening to music and watching Netflix in the shower so easy!! It’s super easy to put your phone in, fog proof, and easily rotatable.
The only thing is sometimes touching the screen through the plastic can be a little difficult, but worked most of the time! It comes with three different backs so you can move it around to many different spots in the house. I got the white color so it would match my shower." — Brittney Steele
A satin pillowcase that has a cooling effect, is soft on skin and creates less friction for hair
It might be especially helpful when cold, dry weather is already making your hair prone to breakage. It's available in two sizes and in multiple colors.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase
in action. Promising review:
"I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair.
I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling!
So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" — Amazon Customer 🌷
A pair of wireless sleep headphones
It lets you play white noise or the music of your choice in a comfy headband so you can enjoy the calm of it all night long. You can also use this for meditation and outdoor workouts in the cold! It's available in numerous colors.
Promising review
: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try them. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night.
It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." — Thunder Muffin
A soothing light up rain cloud essential oil diffuser
Check out a TikTok of the rain cloud diffuser
in action.Promising review:
"I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is SO SOOTHING, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops.
If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you. Because I’m paranoid and I want this to last, I run it with plain distilled water and I have not used essential oils with it even though they say it’s fine. It’s very dry here right now, and I still only have to top up the water every few days, even with it running daily
. It’s a solid 12/10 from me." — Violet
A shampoo scalp massager you can use in the shower to massage and exfoliate your scalp
It may also help with psoriasis, dandruff and scalp tenderness. It's available in three colors.
I started using one of these a few months ago and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo
. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it
. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice. Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
A stainless-steel tongue scraper
It helps prevent bad breath, plus will make your mouth feel squeaky clean.Promising review:
"On the list of things TikTok made me buy ... You guys!!!! I don’t know why I waited so long to use one of these, but here I am, AMAZED!! I recommend it. True game-changer!" — Aliyah Lofton
A "holy grail" Coop Home Goods pillow
It's designed for side, back and stomach sleepers to get the best shut-eye of their lives. This medium-firm pillow has an entirely adjustable memory foam fill so you can mold it to the exact firmness, size and shape you need. Promising review:
"I hardly ever write reviews but I have to for this. I saw this pillow on TikTok and it got me curious so I immediately came to Amazon. OMG, it’s such a game changer. I’m a side sleeper and this pillow is heaven
. It’s some of the most comfortable sleep I have had in ages. I love it so much I bought a second one and have my eye on the body pillow. Obsessed! You need this in your bedroom." — MT
A heated eye massager
Not only does it come with five different massage modes and a 15-minute timer, but it has Bluetooth music so you can vibe with your eyes and your ears. It can also help combat eye strain, headaches and insomnia.
Promising review
: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece.
The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" — Amazon Customer
A ridiculously soft, plush blanket
It's available in seven styles and four sizes.
Promising review
: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
A weighted Bearaby napper blanket
This breathable chunky knit blanket is designed with a comforting weight to help soothe anxiety and promote calm, making it easier not just to fall asleep, but stay asleep. To choose a style, Bearaby recommends a blanket that is about ten percent of your body weight. It's available in four weights and six colors.
Check out a TikTok of the Bearaby blanket
in action.
I've been using this weighted blanket for about three years now and what I find really remarkable about it is that I never feel overheated in it
. It's also just so, SO soft, and looks absolutely beautiful at the foot of my bed where I leave it every night. It definitely helps me activate "sleep mode" at night
— I find the weight very comforting and not at all stifling, because it spreads so evenly. Promising review:
"I’m in love with my this blanket! It is absolutely gorgeous and has made a remarkable difference in my sleeping habits. If you are even thinking about a weighted blanket, this is a MUST!
Just do it! You will only wish you’d done it sooner!" — Sandy
A charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover
You can use it to gently scrub as part of your skin routine or in the shower to remove excess sebum, exfoliate pores and pull out blackheads and whiteheads.
Promising reviews:
"I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." — MarMarManuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
Aveeno Calm and Restore Nourishing Oat Cleanser
It's a milky gel face wash with calming oats and feverfew to add some soothing vibes to your skincare routine. It's gentle and moisturizing on sensitive skin while still lifting dirt, oil and makeup at the end of the day.
Promising review:
"I have sensitive with combination type skin. Not all sensitive product suits me. I watched TikTok videos and one dermatologist suggested this amazing face wash. I bought and used it. Surprisingly it suits my skin and works nicely. Go for it." — Aliza Fatema
A satisfying 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle
This whimsically-illustrated, colorful puzzle isn't just a puzzle, but a journey — there are over 50 easter eggs in it, tons of miniature scenes full of optical illusions and surprises and a magical twist at the end. You'll have to solve the puzzle to find out!
You can check out a TikTok of the Mystic Maze puzzle
in action (but warning, it will spoil the surprise!). Promising review:
"I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version.
Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" — Nlbrimberry
A Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition
It holds thousands of books, and will let you read the way you like best — you can customize it with all your favorite fonts and layouts and organize your virtual shelves to your precise standards. Bonus — its charge lasts weeks (plural!), and it's waterproof, so you can take it in the bathtub.
Check out a TikTok of the green Kindle
in action. Promising review:
"I am so happy to be reading more, and I find it easier to take around with me than carrying my book around. Easy to travel with, and battery life is amazing. I initially was skeptical because I love holding a physical book but ever since I received my new Paperwhite, everything has changed.
Lightweight, and so functional and easy to use. I have been reading books and downloaded so much. LOVE LOVE LOVE THE GREEN COLOR it is so pretty.
" — eileeenie
A cozy TikTok-famous three-in-one convertible "reading chair"
Not only does this include USB ports for your phone or Kindle, a cup holder and a side pocket for books, but it can be pulled out easily into a sleeper chair or a full flat sleeper in an instant. Bonus? There's secret storage at the bottom for extra sheets and pillows. It's available in multiple colors.
Check out a TikTok of the reading chair
in action. Promising review:
"Amazing reading chair/lounger. If you're one of those people who needs to change positions often while reading, this chair is the bomb.
I leave a charging cord in the arm for my phone and headphones, slide out the foot, and grab whatever book I chucked under there. I can lay down, recline, sit straight, etc. with ease.
The foot stool part, being collapsible and held up with thin bars, did kind of sink a little after awhile but nothing that makes the chair feel broken or look lopsided. It's a solid little guy and I plan on picking another one up eventually for another room I like to read in.
" — Calvin Andrews
A moon lamp for the ultimate chilling at home vibes
Check out a TikTok of the moon lamp
in action.
I bought this because it was on one of Amazon's top selling products pages for so long that I was like "Why are people so obsessed with this moon!!" And now, my friends, I know. First of all, it really does look hyper realistically like a small moon and adds a chill vibe wherever you plant it. But it's also just so soothing to watch and have in the periphery
. You can control dozens of different colors for it and either keep it on those colors or have them alternate, fade quickly, or fade gradually. It's super easy to charge and controlled by a remote, so you can move it off its stand and have it light up wherever you want. These days I tend to turn it on for my designed me time night every week, in which I will light a candle, pour a glass of red wine, read a romance novel, and, of course, light my lil' moon.
Definitely one of my favorite "the internet made me do it" purchases.
A popular foot exfoliant peel for calluses and rough, cracked skin
You apply the two bootie-shaped masks on your feet for an hour, wash your feet and then over the next five to seven days enjoy the bizarre satisfaction of watching the dead skin on your feet peel away to reveal smooth feet.
Promising review:
"I was dubious at first, having seen this on TikTok. I can now confirm that it works as directed and the results are amazing.
Twenty-four hours after I soaked my feet in the plastic bag, nothing happened. Then 48 hours later it started working. Seventy-two hours and it was in full working mode. Like other reviewers, I also suggest just letting the skin come off naturally. The shedding lasts for a few days. Results are incredible. Will use this again!"
— Vanessa
A game-changing "bed wedge" pillow
It'll help take care of that awkward gap between the mattress and the headboard where you keep losing everything from pillows to books to midnight snacks. The triangular shape and high density foam also stop your pillow from slip-sliding on you in the middle of the night, and help better support and cushion you. Bonus:
There's a little side pocket for your phone, glasses or other nighttime accessories. It's available in two colors and twin–California King.Promising review:
"I did not realize that these were out there until I watched a TikTok about one. This has saved my pillows. I do have a headboard, but there was about a three-inch gap between it and my mattress. This has stopped my pillows from sliding down in between.
I have had no issues at all with it. I did let it sit for almost 72 hours while it was getting its shape back from being in a shipping container, but after that it was perfect!!! I highly recommend." — Miss_Beck
A gentle bubbly clay mask to help remove blackheads and minimize the appearance of pores
Check out a TikTok of the foaming mask
in action.Promising review:
"I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off.
It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." — L. Shea
A cooling facial ice roller
You can stash it in the fridge or freezer, then pull it out whenever you want to cool off, reduce puffiness and under-eye circles or release tension from sinus and migraine pain.
Promising reviews:
"Another TikTok find. I love this product. Helps with redness and inflammation. I used it after I put serums on my face, then after I put my eye cream and face lotion on. Has helped with inflammation of pimples and decrease pore visibility!" — Makenzie
"I was in the habit of rolling a cold can of soda on my forehead to help with tension headaches and sinus pain but that was cumbersome and not always cold enough. This ice roller works so well to ease the pain from sinuses and tension. It froze very quickly and I felt instant relief.
The rolling motion even cleared my sinuses and I could breathe better right away. I love this. Would highly recommend." — DT
A candle lamp warmer to get that instant cozy ambience without worrying about open flames
Check out a TikTok recommending the candle lamp warmer
. Promising review
: "This was perfect for my wife and me. She especially loves to have the scent of candles throughout the day, but because of our pets, we can't have lit candles. We tried this with both a jar candle and a glass bowl with some wax melts, and it worked perfectly for both.
One of my wife's favorite features is the on/off switch on the cord, rather than having an ugly button or knob on the lamp/light itself. It's really a statement piece, like a desk lamp with a pretty wooden base.
Overall, it works well for what it is and is well worth the money." — Scott Rarden
A pretty pastel mug warmer to keep your tea and coffee warm
It's available in multiple colors.
Promising review
: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings.
As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." — hottytoddy