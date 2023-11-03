It Looks Like T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Couldn't Stay Out Of The Spotlight For Long

Since Tuesday, we haven’t heard much from comedian Amy Schumer, who has been very vocal in her support for Israel this month. Earlier this week, Schumer shared a video clip of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. defending Israel‘s right to exist. Then, Bernice King, daughter of the civil rights legend, chimed in to clarify that her father would demand a cease-fire if he were alive. Learn more here.

A reckoning is due for the “Real Housewives” franchise. After an exposé in Vanity Fair, incredible accusations have sent shockwaves through Bravo’s “Housewives” universe: racism, substance abuse and much more, lest we forget Bethenny Frankel’s call to unionize reality TV stars earlier this year. Read up on the drama here.

TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee has left the Atlanta food scene in shambles, chile. Though he checked out multiple spots, one experience stands out to me, in particular. After making a visit to The Real Milk & Honey restaurant, Lee politely chronicled his experience with the infamous establishment: its inconsistent rules, wait times, etc. Then, the owners responded with a corny online skit asking, “Who is Keith Lee?” Well, the internet gave them a rude awakening. Rolling Stone has the full details.

“Bridgerton” actor Ruby Barker, who played Marina Featherington, called out Netflix and Shondaland for neglecting to offer aftercare or support following “two psychotic breaks.” During a podcast interview, Barker said the first psychotic break occurred after wrapping Season 1, and a second episode transpired in 2022. Per Variety , Barker was a series regular during the show’s first season and returned as a guest actor for Season 2. Learn more from HuffPost’s Ron Dicker here .