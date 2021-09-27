Adele's 'Hello' Turns Tom Brady's Return To New England Into An Epic Promo

Quarterback Tom Brady is returning to Gillette Stadium on Sunday to play the New England Patriots for the first time since he left the team and won yet another Super Bowl title for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady led the Pats to six Super Bowl championships in 20 seasons, so emotions will be running high.

NBC, which will air the highly anticipated game, used Adele’s “Hello” to capture all the feels of the prodigal son’s return in a promo it ran on Sunday. And it works beautifully, whether you get choked up or you laugh.

Despite a defeat to the Rams on Sunday (in which he threw for 432 yards), Brady and his Buccaneers look like contenders again this season. Coach Bill Belichick’s Patriots are now 1-2 after missing the playoffs last season.

“Hello from the other side” indeed.

They used Adele to tease Tom Brady's return vs. the Patriots 😂pic.twitter.com/QAt7kyLK4u — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 27, 2021

Adele x Tom Brady is the perfect promo I never knew I needed. pic.twitter.com/cNarbpBdlM — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) September 27, 2021

Many people are saying "I never would've thought that a Tom Brady/Bill Belichick/Patriots promo with Adele singing would've hit me right in the feels. But here we are." #SNF — Many People Are Saying (@peepsaresaying) September 27, 2021

The music selection of @Adele’s “Hello” in the Tom Brady/Bucs vs Belichick/Patriots commercial was 🔥. — Jesse Peckham (@jessepeckham) September 27, 2021

This is the funniest thing I’ve seen all day bc imagine going to work and ur boss asks you to make a tom brady x bill belichek edit to hello by adele https://t.co/EgcbUt9QVq — Jess 🍓 (@icedjesspresso) September 27, 2021

That Tom Brady commercial with Adele was 😂! Give the person who came up with it a raise. pic.twitter.com/6goFurbcIF — Karen Pope (@kpope5) September 27, 2021