Adele's 'Hello' Turns Tom Brady's Return To New England Into An Epic Promo

Quarterback Tom Brady is returning to Gillette Stadium on Sunday to play the New England Patriots for the first time since he left the team and won yet another Super Bowl title for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady led the Pats to six Super Bowl championships in 20 seasons, so emotions will be running high.
NBC, which will air the highly anticipated game, used Adele’s “Hello” to capture all the feels of the prodigal son’s return in a promo it ran on Sunday. And it works beautifully, whether you get choked up or you laugh.
Despite a defeat to the Rams on Sunday (in which he threw for 432 yards), Brady and his Buccaneers look like contenders again this season. Coach Bill Belichick’s Patriots are now 1-2 after missing the playoffs last season.
“Hello from the other side” indeed.