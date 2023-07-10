Being neighbors with Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) may be even more annoying than having him as your senator.

That’s the impression given by comedian Tom Segura, who claims on his new Netflix special, “Sledgehammer,” that he recently discovered he was neighbors with a “current or former United States senator,” whom he doesn’t name at first. That senator was Cruz, he reveals as a punchline later.

Segura shared about a bizarre encounter that happened one morning while he walking past the senator’s house.

Advertisement

“I walk past his house, he comes outside. I don’t say anything, right? But he yells out — he goes, ‘Hey, are you the comedian,’” Segura said.

After Segura confirmed his identity, the senator asked him a bizarre question without even saying “hello,” the comedian said.

“He goes, ‘Where do you think the term motherfucker comes from?’” Segura recounted.

Segura said he replied that he didn’t know, leading the senator to ask, “You think it’s from people doing that?” and ”How many people do you think do that?” ― to which Segura replied, “More than you want it to be.”

But the exchange didn’t end there. Segura said when he was walking home past the house, the senator came back out with a new revelation.

Advertisement

“He goes, ‘I thought about it. And a motherfucker is not somebody who fucks their own mom,’” Segura said. “He goes, ‘A motherfucker is someone who fucks your mom. That’s the most disrespectful thing anyone can do. So if somebody is particularly rude, you call them a motherfucker.’”

Segura said he told the senator, “Wow! I am so impressed that you put that together so quickly. I can see why you may or may not be Ted Cruz.”

It’s unclear whether this actually happened. Segura owns a home in Austin, Texas; the senator and his family resided in Houston as recently as December.

Cruz’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.