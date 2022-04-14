31 Travel Products TikTok Users Actually Swear By

Popular items from this list:
A cup holder, because have you tried to walk around the airport while dragging your luggage, holding your personal bag, looking at your phone and trying to drink a coffee? No, thanks.
A travel shoe bag that’ll keep your kicks organized *and* away from your clean clothes.
A super compact portable charger to keep your phone at 100% and your stress level at 0%.
A three-piece luggage set including a carry-on, smaller checked bag and a larger checked bag
They also have TSA locks and 360-degree wheels. Check out this TikTok by @neutrallyashlan
!Promising review:
"My family travels internationally which means lots of airplane transfers, rail, ferry loading and unloading. Each member has their own set. Only one cosmetic scuff has appeared. About to order another set for my mother as we are taking her to London, Scotland and Ireland for the holidays. We rarely use the middle size. The small size we carry on and the largest size we check. Very pleased with maneuvering and durability of wheels on various rough surfaces.
The retractable handle makes for easy storage on ferries and railway. We’ve had zero issues with locking mechanism. We are a family of four with kids age 8 and 12." — ChiefLaughALotGet it from Amazon for $189.99 (available in 17 colors).
A set of packing cubes to masterfully pack all of your essentials
Includes a large bag, medium cube, underwear bag, makeup bag, flat bag, shoe bag and laundry bag. Check out this TikTok by @neutrallyashlan
.Promising review:
"So versatile and the material is great! Game changer for a person who travels a lot. Color exactly as depicted." — Taylor MortensenGet it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in six colors).
A sunglasses organizer to bring all your shades without scratching them
Holds five glasses. Check out this TikTok by @neutrallyashlan
.Promising review:
"This organizer is even better quality than expected. It's really sturdy and solid. Great craftsmanship. It's super cool looking. Definitely looks more expensive than what you pay. The material where the glasses are held is extremely soft like suede, so this should prevent scratches and protect them while transporting. I really like that it has a way of keeping the glasses in place. I noticed other similar items don't have this feature, which is why I chose this above the others." — Namiko MinakataGet it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors).
Can hold three pairs, but maybe more depending on your shoe size. Check out this TikTok by @neutrallyashlan
!Promising review:
"Great for traveling! I’m visiting my sister end of March and I always over pack. I honestly probably only need two pairs of shoes but I’m taking extra for different outfits. I was able to fit my Minnie Mouse Vans in the larger compartment, Tory Burch sandals and my Birkenstock dupes in this bag. I like that it all fits in one bag vs having three bags to keep track of. Also the carrying handle makes it easier to carry all pairs together. The back also has a small pocket to store a couple of no-show socks(I have one pair in the pocket)." — JackieGet it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in nine colors).
Neutral silicone travel bottles to bring your favorite products with you
They're TSA-approved. Check out this TikTok by @neutrallyashlan
.Promising review:
"Great containers for travel and all types of liquids. Wife loves using them for lotion in her purse, love how easy they dispense and no leaks." — Adam KaubGet a four pack from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in four color sets)
.
A makeup sponge holder to keep your beauty blender away from your clothes
Check out this TikTok by @bymichellelei
!
Promising review:
"This is perfect because I like to grab my makeup and run. I was always putting my beauty blender in a tissue when I traveled and that got dirty quick. I left it at home on the counter and felt it was gross leaving it there. This is a perfect product for at home and on the go. Going to buy as a gift for my friends!" — Mallory WaltersGet it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in three colors).
A first aid kit clutch to be prepared and stylish
What's included: six antiseptic cleansing wipes, six sting relief pads, six alcohol pads, 10 safety pins, 18 cotton swabs, 10 fabric bandages, five knuckle bandages, five finger bandages, two butterfly bandages, five gauze pads and one gauze tape. Whew! Check out this TikTok by @bymichellelei
.Promising review:
"I carry this in my purse 24/7! I get cuts and scrapes all the time. It’s the perfect size and the design is super cute, I love the little quote on the inside cover. It has absolutely everything I need, I’ve tried a couple of other 'emergency' packs/pouches and they just always had something missing. This one is just perfect." — Alexis TrombleyGet it from Amazon for $19.99.
A face mask storage case to keep your masks clean and ready
Check out this TikTok by @bymichellelei
!
Promising review:
"Cute mask box that holds several masks. Great to take with you when out on the town. I rather place my masks in this box and not in my pocket. I love the different colors!" — MSNCGet a five pack from Amazon for $10.99.
Or an individual mask storage pouch
Check out this TikTok by @bymichellelei
!
Promising review:
"These mask holders are large enough to hold any size mask. They are soft and flexible so that they can fit virtually anywhere. I ordered another set that was a hard case and these are so much better." — CMDGet a three pack from Amazon for $17.99 (available in two color sets).
A super compact portable charger
It can charge an iPhone 8 up to 1.5 times and a iPhone X one full time. Check out this TikTok by @bymichellelei
!Promising review:
"The holy grail of portable chargers !!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty color, and I get one full charge of battery for my phone. Get it you will not be disappointed!" — Meghan DobleGet it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five colors).
A passport and vaccine card holder to keep everything on hand
It has built in RFID blocking! Check out this TikTok by @bymichellelei
.Promising review:
"I was looking for a way to keep my vaccine card safe and thought this was a great option to protect the card and my passport. Its the perfect size to hold both and even comes with a tiny pen! There are spots for credit cards, etc so definitely functions as a small wallet as well if you don't need to carry cash. Very happy with this purchase!" — Stephanie HotzeGet it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 44 colors).
A personal clothes steamer to look fresh after a flight
You'll get 15 minutes of continuous steaming. Check out this TikTok by @neutrallyashlan
.Promising review:
"Fantastic little device! This is going to work great for travel purposes! It’s small and compact, which makes it easy to pack away in travel bags. It’s convenient when you don’t have the option to use an iron and ironing board, because you can smooth out wrinkles while the shirt hangs up. It was very easy to setup, easy to use, and worked like a charm." — RichardGet it from Amazon for $23.39.
Expandable hangers to keep all your clothes tidy
Check out this TikTok by @neutrallyashlan
!
Promising review:
"I bought these to take on a cruise since there are never enough hangers in the cabin for our clothes. These are very light weight and come in a nice drawstring bag. Despite being lightweight they are very sturdy - strong enough to hold my husband's suit coat without any problem. You can extend them to larger for adult clothes or leave them smaller for tank tops/lingerie!" — GailGet a pack of twelve from Amazon for $14.99.
A Lay-N-Go makeup bag to help you find what you need
Check out this TikTok by @carlarockmore
.
Promising review:
"I LOVE this bag! I’m actually a very precise, organized person, but the bundle of scattered makeup items really works for me. New vanity center drawer is too small, difficult to keep my things. As photos illustrate, bag is kept in deeper drawer then retrieved while I in use. Then back to the drawer until next time." — NeverlandGet it from Amazon for $27.95 (available in three sizes and 26 colors).
A jewelry organizer to keep everything from getting tangled
Check out this TikTok by @neutrallyashlan
.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this product!! Came exactly as advertised. The feels is nice quality and zippers and pockets all good quality. My favorite is the necklace compartment! The separate elastic bands really do prevent my necklaces from tangling together. Everything is easy to see and store. I highly recommend buying this for yourself or as a gift!" — KristidGet it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two sizes and six colors).
A brush holder to keep all your makeup brushes organized
Check out this TikTok by @carlarockmore
.
Promising review:
"I am one of those people who heavily relies on other peoples' reviews but rarely leaves my own. However, this little item is GENIUS. When it arrived, I thought it would be too short but it fits all of my MAC brushes and even my tallest LAURA MERCIER brush. When zipped for travel, it lays FLAT. A quick unzip and flip of the fabric and it is a sturdy brush caddy with easy access. great, Great, GREAT!!!" — Kimberly S.Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in three sizes and eight styles).
A foldable toiletry bag to conveniently store literally *all* of your toiletries
Check out this TikTok by @avery_carrier
!
Promising review:
"This is the best toiletry bag I've ever gotten! This thing has so many compartments. Bonus...an extra clear bag came with it." — JenHowGet it from Amazon for $21.24 (available in two sizes and five colors).
A makeup organizer that'll make you feel like a beauty influencer
Check out this TikTok by @misskenzierae
!
Promising review:
"Where has this been all my life! I'm in love. My makeup is so pretty and organized. It makes me happy to open up my makeup case now and see everything all lined up. It also takes me less time to do my makeup now that I'm not constantly rooting through a bag with everything just randomly stuffed in there. " — LynnGet it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in 13 colors).
An MZ Wallace deluxe tote bag that makes the perfect carry on
Check out this TikTok by @richladyproblems
!
Promising review:
"What a great bag! Light, spacious, plenty of pockets, eye-catching color scheme -- holds everything I need, from large notebook to umbrella. Doesn't look too big on me either. Buy this bag!!!" — BaggyHaggyGet it from Nordstrom for $275 (available in six colors).
A mini wet brush for tangle-free hair even after a long flight
Check out this TikTok by @richladyproblems
!
Promising review:
"WOW, I had no idea there could be this big of a difference with hair brushes! I am used to my hair getting pulled out by my hair brush, especially just after a shower. Even if I am gentle, my other old brushes would break off a lot of hair. The Wet brush is AMAZING, it pulls and breaks almost NO HAIR, even when my hair is wet! I honestly didn't think the Wet Brush could live up to the hype, but it totally does. I purchased several more in both sizes to replace all of my old hair brushes. Excellent purchase, very happy!" — KellyGet a pack of three from Amazon for $11.99.
A door stop alarm to give you extra security when traveling
It's as loud as 120db! Check out this TikTok by @flywithmerm
.Promising review:
"Loud little dude! Good for home and travel for hotel room doors. Sensitivity control and on/off switch. Be sure to measure from floor to bottom of door to make sure it will engage the alarm. After demonstrating it, my sister-in-law, niece, and mom wanted them. A little peace of mind for very little money." — Jim WalkerGet a two pack from Amazon for $13.99 (available in multiple packs).
And a portable door lock for even *more* security!
Check out this TikTok by @bahamianista
!
Promising review:
"We took this device anytime we were staying at a hotel or an AirB&B we rented. It is easy to figure out how to set it on the door striker. You can download a video for directions. It has two sizes you can choose depending on the size of your striker. This is great for added security while for you at home or traveling.
Our granddaughter uses it if she is home alone after school. When you go to a hotel, a lot of people have access to your room like the housekeeper or maintenance workers. You just attach this to the door while you are in the room for extra protection." —Debra B.Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
A silicone mat to protect the hotel counters from heat
Check out this TikTok by @misskenzierae
!
Promising review:
"I love love LOVE this product! I usually straighten my hair in the bathroom and this protects my counter top from being damaged. It also prevents my curling iron from rolling off of the counter! Which always happened to me before I bought this. Sometimes, I curl my hair in front of my floor-length mirror and sit on the floor. My floor is carpeted, and this product keeps my carpet from getting burned! (My curler goes up to 450 degrees). When I move the mat, the carpet feels warm, but not hot. I have also used placed my straightener inside and it works great. I LOVE IT! Definitely recommend!!!" — Amazon customerGet it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in seven colors).
A portable wash bag for clean clothes on the go
Ideal for small to medium loads including T-Shirts, underwear, socks, camping dishcloths, and face masks or hand washing delicates including bras and lingerie. Between washes you can use it as a dry bag to keep gear dry or as a dirty laundry bag or hamper. Check out this TikTok by @canadiantravelgal
!Promising review:
"Works great had about 3 months of heavy use and it shows no signs of wear and tear. It also cleans clothes better than the commercial washing machine so the Scrubba definitely gets the seal of approval for sure." — Jake D.Get it from Amazon for $52.85 (available in three colors).
An SD card reader to transfer photos from your camera to your phone
Supports all iPhones with iOS 9.2 and up and iPads with iOS 8.0 or later. Check out this TikTok by @bahamianista
!Promising review:
"Sleek, compact, and it does what it says it's going to do! As a photographer for a rock band, it's important to be able to get the great shots out on social media as soon as we can. The minute the set is over, I pop my card out, connect it to my phone with the product, and get the shots on social media within a few minutes. I saw lots of people using this for hunting game cameras as well. Regardless of what you're using it for, this product gets the job done with style. Thank you!" — Donald Bryan SpitkoGet it from Amazon for $11.04.
An international power converter to keep you online overseas
You can use American electronics in 150 countries! Check out this TikTok by @two_scoops_of_style
.Promising review:
"Prior to this purchase we've killed an appliance or two in overseas travel. We bought the Sokoo Power Converter for a trip to the Philippines. It worked like a champ! We charged our iPhones and other high end devices with peace of mind. My wife used her flat iron with this just fine. I like that it has plug adapters for outlets around the world, so I know where ever we go we can use this.
I recommend this to anyone doing international travel." — David AikenGet it from Amazon for $41.99
.
A bungee luggage strap that'll securely hold down your personal item
Check out this TikTok by @_haleighhall
!
Promising review:
"Been looking for something to hold my large purse and luggage together. Thank goodness I waited and tried this out. Easy to use and can throw it in my purse or jacket pocket with no problem. Absolutely worth it! Takes 2 seconds to put on." — Sunny CaliforniaGet it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in seven colors).
A luggage scale to help you pack mindfully
It can measure up to 110 pounds. Check out this TikTok by @_haleighhall
!Promising review:
"This was a great buy! It’s saved me and my family time and money when we travel! I’ve even given it to friends to borrow so they don’t have to worry about the weight of their luggage when they get to the airport. It can be tricky to be accurate if you don’t hold it properly and stay still but even so, it’s possibly a pound or a few ounces off if you can’t hold it upright for too long. Definitely recommend this tool especially for the low price!" — Annette M.Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors).
A portable water flosser to keep your smile shine bright
It has three pressure modes and removes 99.99% of plaque! Check out this TikTok by @thelydiawebb
.Promising review:
"I like how compact this flosser is. It is easy to travel with or stick in my purse to take to work. It’s good for when you are on the go, but if you are using it as your primary flosser at home, its capacity is small so you will have to fill it multiple times per use." — KailaGet it from Amazon for $33.04.
A suitcase cup holder to keep your hands free
Check out this TikTok by @itsme_savg
!
Promising review:
"Got compliments on its first travel day! So easy to use and sturdy. I use one side for drinks, the other side for sandwiches, and the small pocket for receipts, napkins, or utensils. Made traveling easy." — Joanne LivingstonGet it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in seven colors).
And finally, Tide To Go stain remover pens to clean any unsightly stains
Check out this TikTok by @allycase1
!
Promising review:
"These were a lifesaver. I was walking to the bus and decided it was a great decision to drink coffee while walking. Like a scene from an infomercial, I spilled coffee all over my white shirt. Yes, the classic coffee on the white shirt. Luckily I had one of these in my bag (I put one in each of my most-used purses in anticipation of my clumsiness). I went into a store bathroom and quickly scrubbed the Tide To Go on my shirt. All of the coffee blobs went away and once the awkward wet splotches dried up, my shirt was perfectly white again. You've got yourself a big fan, Tide." — NADGet three from Amazon for $7.99.