“The Daily Show” this week released a new online video game in a bid to push forward the national conversation about gun control.

Trevor Noah introduced “The Legislator: License To Bill” ― in which players try to pass firearms legislation through Congress ― in response to President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers’ apportioning of blame (despite no credible evidence) for mass shootings on violent video games.

“If video games are so persuasive, maybe video games could even inspire politicians to do something to end gun violence,” Noah suggested.

Check out the game here and Noah’s explainer below:

We created a totally unrealistic video game where you, the legislator, try to pass gun control through Congress.



Introducing THE LEGISLATOR: LICENSE TO BILL. Play here: https://t.co/d1CAMVB9wT pic.twitter.com/9sxkruXvV5 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 9, 2019