COMEDY

Trevor Noah Turns Donald Trump's Video Game Blame For Mass Shootings Back On Him

“If video games are so persuasive, maybe video games could even inspire politicians to do something to end gun violence,” said the host of "The Daily Show."

The Daily Show” this week released a new online video game in a bid to push forward the national conversation about gun control.

Trevor Noah introduced “The Legislator: License To Bill” ― in which players try to pass firearms legislation through Congress ― in response to President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers’ apportioning of blame (despite no credible evidence) for mass shootings on violent video games.

“If video games are so persuasive, maybe video games could even inspire politicians to do something to end gun violence,” Noah suggested.

Check out the game here and Noah’s explainer below:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Trevor Noah Games Donald Trump Gun Control Gun Violence
CONVERSATIONS