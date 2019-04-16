Trump ‘Scared Of Our Campaign,’ Says Sanders As President Tweetbombs About ‘Crazy Bernie'

As Bernie Sanders outraises his fellow 2020 presidential hopefuls and pulls no punches in his criticism of the current administration, President Donald Trump has been taking to Twitter to rant against the senator from Vermont.

Trump tweeted about “Crazy Bernie Sanders” four times in less than 12 hours from Monday to Tuesday. The tweetbomb prompted observers to wonder whether Sanders was getting under the president’s skin ― a notion later floated by the senator himself.

In one tweet, Trump predicted that Sanders and “Sleepy Joe Biden” would be the top contenders for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

“I look forward to facing whoever it may be. May God Rest Their Soul!” Trump declared, without explaining his use of the apparently morbid phrase.

Trump also took aim at Sanders’ income as well as the senator’s Monday interview on Fox News, in which Sanders lambasted the president as a “pathological liar.”

Trump said it was “weird” to watch Sanders on his preferred news network and suggested, without evidence, that Fox News had prevented Trump supporters from entering the studio.

So weird to watch Crazy Bernie on @FoxNews. Not surprisingly, @BretBaier and the “audience” was so smiley and nice. Very strange, and now we have @donnabrazile? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2019

Many Trump Fans & Signs were outside of the @FoxNews Studio last night in the now thriving (Thank you President Trump) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for the interview with Crazy Bernie Sanders. Big complaints about not being let in-stuffed with Bernie supporters. What’s with @FoxNews? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2019

Bernie Sanders and wife should pay the Pre-Trump Taxes on their almost $600,000 in income. He is always complaining about these big TAX CUTS, except when it benefits him. They made a fortune off of Trump, but so did everyone else - and that’s a good thing, not a bad thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2019

I believe it will be Crazy Bernie Sanders vs. Sleepy Joe Biden as the two finalists to run against maybe the best Economy in the history of our Country (and MANY other great things)! I look forward to facing whoever it may be. May God Rest Their Soul! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2019

Reacting to Trump’s Twitter tirade, Sanders said Tuesday night that the president appeared to be “scared of our campaign.”

Sanders has emerged as the leader of the Democratic presidential fundraising pack, with $18.2 million raised so far this year. According to a March poll by Fox News, both Sanders and former Vice President Biden are more popular among voters than Trump.