Segment Of Trump's Border Wall Falls Over Into Mexico Due To Wind

A segment of President Donald Trump’s signature border wall fell in California and onto some trees on the Mexican side on Wednesday amid high winds, according to footage from KYMA shared by CNN.
No one was injured in the incident at Calexico, California, about 100 miles east of San Diego.
“Luckily, Mexican authorities responded quickly and were able to divert traffic from the nearby street,” Carlos Pitones of Customs and Border Patrol told the Los Angeles Times.
He said the panels were newly installed and the concrete anchoring it in place had not yet cured.
CNN noted that winds of up to 37 mph were recorded in the area.
A day earlier, Trump had boasted about the strength of his wall.
“And we are now building that beautiful wall,” he said at a campaign event in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Tuesday. “This powerful border wall is going up at record speed.”
Trump made a “big beautiful wall” that extends across the entire border a key part of his 2016 campaign. He also vowed that Mexico would pay for it.
So far, most of the wall built ― including the segment that fell Wednesday ― has replaced older barrier segments. Trump claimed this week that about 100 miles have been built so far.
Mexico did not pay for it.
Tom Steyer, seeking the Democratic presidential nomination to run against Trump, mocked him for the wall fall on Twitter:
Others joined in: