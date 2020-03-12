'Disturbing In So Many Ways': Conservatives Pan Trump's Coronavirus Speech

President Donald Trump’s speech about the steps he’s taking to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus received low marks on social media ― and not just from the left. Many on the right denounced the speech as a “disaster.”

On Wednesday, Trump announced a ban on non-citizens arriving from Europe, called the disease a “foreign virus” and praised himself for “early, intense action” against the infection despite a series of missteps by his administration, including a lack of testing.

Trump also misspoke several times. He announced a ban on not just people from Europe, but goods, which was incorrect. He also said insurance companies would pay for coronavirus treatment, but an industry spokesperson told Politico the waived fees only apply to tests, not treatment.

Trump’s conservative critics slammed the speech on social media:

That was disturbing in so many ways. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 12, 2020

I wonder if #TyphoidTrump should trend? — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) March 12, 2020

That speech was a disaster. Hard to count the ways. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 12, 2020

I’ve got to say, that Oval Office address was a disaster. Trump scapegoated our allies,took no responsibility for US testing screw ups, added BS abt cases & economy. A European travel ban after it’s already here??



How was anything he said reassuring to Americans?🤦🏽‍♀️#coronavirus https://t.co/OXHXqGzW0s — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) March 12, 2020

Things have gotten so bad Trump is prohibiting white people from coming to America. — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) March 12, 2020

It's simply stunning that the president announced the wrong policy in a critical, prepared address. He said his ban applied to trade then said it didn't. This is completely unacceptable. It shouldn't be "baked in" to anything other than the continued case that this man is unfit. https://t.co/0RQUQvtFhx — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 12, 2020

Only two simple words @realDonaldTrump could have spoken tonight would have reassured America: I resign. — John Weaver (@jwgop) March 12, 2020

What’s wrong with him? I mean beyond the usual megalomania and weirdness. — Mark Salter (@MarkSalter55) March 12, 2020

Hire a businessman, they said.



Drain the swamp, they said.



Take him literally, not seriously, they said.



Think of the lulz, they said.



“How bad can it be?” they said. pic.twitter.com/VrfnOTZpwp — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 12, 2020

His address to the nation was perfect, just like phone call and the corona tests. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) March 12, 2020

Trump's oval address: When a meeting should've been an email — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 12, 2020

So, to recap, the President misstated what insurance companies will actually pay for; misstated that cargo would be blocked from Europe (it won't be); and left out a huge detail about the European travel ban that was decided before his speech and added relevant context. Uh-oh. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 12, 2020

this is the most coherent thing he’s ever said https://t.co/QVjzIidT3n — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 12, 2020