Trump Explains 'Nasty' Meghan Markle Comment, But Basically Calls Her 'Nasty' Again

Donald Trump has attempted to clear up reports he called Meghan Markle “nasty” by... calling her nasty again.

In an interview for Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan asked the president to clarify comments he made in an interview with The Sun in which he was told the Duchess of Sussex once said he was “misogynistic” and “divisive.”

Trump had told the paper: “I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

When asked by Morgan to explain the comments, Trump said: “They said some of the things that she said and It’s actually on tape. And I said: ‘Well, I didn’t know she was nasty.’

“I wasn’t referring to she’s nasty. I said she was nasty about me. And essentially I didn’t know she was nasty about me.”

When pressed again by Morgan to clarify what he said, Trump added: “She was nasty to me. And that’s OK for her to be nasty, it’s not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn’t.”

Did Donald Trump really call the Duchess of Sussex 'nasty'?



He clarifies his comment and says 'I think she's doing very well'.



He adds Prince Harry was 'a terrific guy' and 'couldn't have been nicer'. pic.twitter.com/ARwcyheeiv — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2019

But he then added: “You know what? She’s doing a good job, I hope she enjoys her life... I think she’s very nice.”

The president also claimed reports that Prince Harry gave him a frosty reception at Buckingham Palace on Monday were false and that he had intended to speak to him about the comments he made about his wife.

Photographs taken inside Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s official London residence, appear to show the moment the Duke of Sussex glimpsed Trump.

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images

Asked if the meeting was awkward, Trump said: “No, no, no, just the opposite. In fact, he spent a lot of time talking to Ivanka and talking to my family. I went up — he couldn’t have been nicer. Couldn’t have been nicer… I think he’s great.”

The president also appeared to backtrack on comments he made during a press conference with Theresa May in which he said the National Health Service will be “on the table” in talks on a UK-U.S. trade deal after Brexit.

He said: “I don’t see it being on the table.

“Somebody asked me a question today and I say everything is up for negotiation, because everything is. But I don’t see that as being, that something that I would not consider part of trade. That’s not trade.”

The president is expected to meet Conservative Party politicians Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove on Wednesday morning, before his first official engagement in Portsmouth, England, to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day in June 1944.