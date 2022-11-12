GOP Loses Again, So Trump Demands 'Immediate' Call For New Arizona Election

All it took was for Democrat Mark Kelly to be named the winner of Arizona’s Senate race on Friday for Donald Trump to demand a new election because of his baseless claims of “tainted” votes.

“Idiot, possibly corrupt” officials have “lost control of the tainted Election in Arizona,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after Kelly was declared the winner in a tight race against against controversial GOP MAGA candidate Blake Masters.

“A NEW ELECTION MUST BE CALLED FOR IMMEDIATELY!” Trump demanded.

Trump also baselessly insisted that voting machines in “large numbers” weren’t working in Arizona’s Maricopa County — but specifically only in “Republican districts.” This is a “scam and voter fraud,” he claimed with no evidence, adding: “No different than stuffing the ballot boxes.”