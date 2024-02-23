Trump Rambles His Way Through Incoherent Nashville Speech

Former President Donald Trump delivered a whopper of a speech Thursday at the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Nashville, where the GOP frontrunner rambled his way through a series of bizarre non-sequiturs.
In what might have been his most out-of-touch tangent of the night, Trump claimed that “everybody on both sides” agreed with the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Having appointed three Supreme Court justices as president, Trump took credit for making the deeply unpopular ruling possible.
Trump uttered some remarkable word salad, at one point telling the crowd:
“They want you to say what they want you, what they want to have you say. And we’re not gonna let that happen. You’re going to say as you want and you’re going to believe, and you’re going to believe in God. You’re gonna believe in God because God is here and God is watching.”
Trump also pledged to “do [his] part to keep A.M. radio in our cars,” gave himself kudos for making “Israel” the capital of Israel, and bragged about having “forced” prayer into some schools while promising to shut down the Department of Education if he’s re-elected except for “one desk, one person, just to make sure everyone’s speaking English.”
He then butchered the word “evangelical”:
At one point Trump appeared to confuse FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election with the countless right-wing conspiracies surrounding Hunter Biden’s laptop, and also said whatever this is:
“If you think about it, you have men, you have women, and you have religion. If you look at it, you have more than the men, you have more than the women. You have such power.”
Journalist and longtime Trump-watcher Aaron Rupar clipped and shared much of the speech on social media ― and even he seemed to lose the thread.
“I have no idea what Trump is talking about at this point,” he said. “If a guy sitting next to me at the bar sounded like this I would peace out.”