Trump’s Awkward Verbal Stumble Has His Critics On A Roll

The former president's latest gaffe led to a quick reminder of one of his administration's biggest failures.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Donald Trump is getting a quick reminder of one of his administration’s low points after a verbal stumble during an interview that aired on Monday.

The former president claimed on Newsmax that the country wouldn’t be able to function if President Joe Biden wins reelection.

“Look at even things like supply change,” Trump said, likely meaning “supply chains,” which he claimed was a little-known phrase.

“Things we never even heard about, you never heard that term,” Trump said. “Everything worked under me, it all worked.”

Trump’s critics stepped in to correct him on a few issues, pointing out that “supply chains” (not “supply change”) is a common phrase, and that it didn’t work under him when the COVID-19 pandemic began and everything from medical supplies to food items to toilet paper became hard to find:

