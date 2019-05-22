Trump Admin Rule Would Allow Homeless Shelters To Shut Out Transgender People

“The programs impacted by this rule are life-saving for transgender people, particularly youth rejected by their families, and a lack of stable housing fuels the violence and abuse that takes the lives of many transgender people of color across the country. Secretary Carson’s actions are contrary to the mission of his Department and yet another example of tragic cruelty of this administration,” Keisling said in a statement.

The Equal Access Rule change reflects an administration with a complicated relationship with the LGBTQ community.

Trump said after the 2016 shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida: “As your president, I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens.”

However, in his first year in office, Trump rescinded nondiscrimination regulations that protected people in the LGBTQ community, prohibited transgender people from serving in the military and attempted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which guaranteed equal treatment of trans individuals by insurers and medical providers and forbade “health insurers from categorically excluding treatments related to gender transitions.”

Roughly one-third of transgender Americans have experienced homelessness at one point in their lifetime, according to a 2015 survey. About 70% of trans respondents who resided in homeless shelters had made claims of being mistreatment that included harassment, sexual or physical assault, and being kicked out because they were transgender.