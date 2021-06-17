Wait, WHAT? Trump Goes Off On The Weirdest Tangent In Rambling Fox News Call

Donald Trump called into Fox News on Wednesday night, and the former president immediately launched into a rambling montage of his rally talking points from the past.

And in one of the strangest moments of the interview, Trump revived his grievances against windmills, this time claiming they “kill everything.”

Trump as president repeatedly griped about windmills, at one point even claiming ― falsely ― that they cause cancer.

In reality, his main problem with wind turbines is that he thought an offshore wind farm would ruin the view from his golf resort in Scotland and sued to stop it from being built. He lost, the turbines were constructed, and he’s held a grudge ever since.

On Wednesday, he went even further with his latest tilt at windmills.

“They’re making windmills all over the place, to ruin our land and kill our birds,” he said. Then, he upped the ante by adding: “To kill everything.”

That line just about slayed his critics on Twitter:

