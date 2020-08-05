Tucker Carlson Says We Know Little About How George Floyd Died

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson on Tuesday attempted to cast doubt on what caused George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, setting off protests against racism and police brutality. (See the clip below.)

Bystander videos show a police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest. That cop, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder, and three others are charged with aiding and abetting murder. All four have been fired.

Despite an array of evidence supporting the charges, Carlson seized on the release of a newly leaked police bodycam video showing Floyd begging officers not to shoot him as somehow raising doubt.

“The short answer is, we’re still not precisely sure how George Floyd died,” he said.

Carlson, who has repeatedly attacked Black Lives Matter protests with fearmongering hyperbole, said the media and politicians have echoed the “official storyline” that Floyd was murdered by police.

An independent autopsy by New York City’s former chief medical examiner determined that Floyd’s death was a “homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain.”

“There is no other health issue that could cause or contribute to the death,” Dr. Michael Baden wrote.

The Hennepin County medical examiner also ruled Floyd’s death a homicide attributed to “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”

That’s not enough for Carlson:

“Floyd’s death has been used to justify a nationwide convulsion of violence, destruction, looting, and in some cases killing. And all of that in addition to unprecedented levels of political upheaval, the wholesale reordering of our most basic institutions. Floyd’s death changed everything. It was a pivot point in American history. No matter what side you’re on, that is very clear at this point. So with all of that in mind, the significance of the event in mind, it’s striking how little we really know months later about how exactly George Floyd died.”

Watch the host ramble on below.

