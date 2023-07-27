Ice Cube Ripped For Anti-Vax Ride-Along Interview With Tucker Carlson

Carlson and Ice Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, talked about not taking the coronavirus vaccine — that has been administered safely and effectively to billions of people worldwide — during a lengthy conversation for Carlson’s show on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisement

The pair rode around South Central, Los Angeles, in the first video. The second part was conducted in a studio.

Ice Cube discussed leaving the production of the film “Oh Hell No” — and missing out on a $9 million paycheck — after refusing the COVID-19 shot that cast members were required to receive.

“Yeah, I’m not real good with direct orders,” the former N.W.A. star told Carlson. “It wasn’t ready. You know, it was a six-month kind of rush job and I didn’t feel safe.” On its website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID-19 vaccines are “safe and effective” and “continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.”

Ep. 10 Stay in your lane: our drive through South Central LA with Ice Cube.



(next episode: Ice Cube sits down with us at his studio) pic.twitter.com/cUgCh2xccH — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 25, 2023

Advertisement

“No, it wasn’t a tough call,” Ice Cube claimed. “I wanted to be an example for my kids, really make sure they wouldn’t take it either, show them that I want to stand on my convictions and that I was willing to lose $9 million and more, because we’ve probably lost more since then.”

Ice Cube later pointed out that he’d “never told anyone not to get vaccinated” and actually hadn’t wanted people to know he hadn’t. “I was pretty upset that that even came out, because I was just gonna quietly, you know, just not take it and deal with the consequences as they came,” he said.

The entertainer also claimed he knew someone who had suffered “every day” after taking the shot, but didn’t elaborate.

The CDC says “adverse events” from taking the vaccine are “rare,” “do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem” and “the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks.”

When Ice Cube asked if Carlson had received the vaccine, Carlson replied: “Of course not.”

The anti-vaccine comments, and Ice Cube’s decision to talk with Carlson in the first place, drew criticism:

Advertisement

This is just…

On brand

It’s pathetic knowing how much Tucker Carlson trashes Black people on the regular

And ice cube shows up to his front door with that stupid ass grin

There is a pattern of weakest links in our community https://t.co/00ZKk7wxQi — colorfullstory (@colorfullstory) July 26, 2023

From F-ck the Police to F-cking with Nazis: An IceCube biopic https://t.co/tXULsxJiZV — Pastor Ben, Church of Antifa (@BenjaminPDixon) July 26, 2023

Lmao Ice Cube went from Amerikkkas Most Wanted to hanging out with AmeriKKKans.



Smh — Juicci Mane 🇺🇦 🏳️🌈 (@juicekan) July 26, 2023

White men having a conversation with Black men is not socially progressive.



What would be socially progressive is if Black men could be mediocre and get the same opportunities as white men.



Thus, Tucker Carlson riding around the hood with Ice Cube is no breakthrough. — Booker G. Washington (@TendentiousG) July 26, 2023

Ice Cube keeps finding new ways to embarrass himself I see. Entertaining Tucker Carlson, a known white supremacist. This is clown behavior. — Allison Wiltz Psy.M. (@queenie4rmnola) July 26, 2023

Advertisement

I challenge Tucker Carlson to roll through south-central LA talking grimy about Black people without being escorted by Ice Cube. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 26, 2023

Ice Cube doing interviews with racist ass Tucker Carlson AND driving him through the hood?? For what??? For who??? How embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/2pMyfAv8yq — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) July 26, 2023

Ice Cube literally made a song “True to the Game” and in a plot twist, he wound up being the person who didn’t remain true. Bringing Tucker Carlson to the hood is peak trash panda — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) July 26, 2023