TV Network Admits It Covered Olympics Opening Ceremony In ‘Inappropriate' Way

South Korean TV network MBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony on Friday went awry when it used what it has now admitted were “inappropriate” photos and captions to refer to countries competing in the games.

The broadcaster drew the most ire on Twitter after it showed a photograph of Chernobyl — the site of the 1986 nuclear power plant disaster ― as Ukraine’s athletes entered the National Stadium, reported Agence France-Presse.

South Korean broadcaster MBC used images to "represent" each country during the #Tokyo2020 Opening Ceremony.



Italy: pizza

Norway: salmon

Haiti: upheaval

Ukraine: Chernobyl pic.twitter.com/KpUXATuZld — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) July 23, 2021

MBC also used pictures of pizza when Italy’s representatives arrived, salmon for Norway, sushi for Japan, a scene of unrest for Haiti and a depiction of the fictional Dracula for Romania, according to Reuters.

They ran a picture of...Dracula alongside Team Romania last night. *facepalm* pic.twitter.com/7GYtZoo7iG — Hyunsu Yim (@hyunsuinseoul) July 24, 2021

Critics called out the network for propagating national stereotypes with its choice of images.

The Chernobyl image prompted the most anger.

“In today’s Opening Ceremony broadcast, inappropriate photos were used when introducing countries like Ukraine and Haiti,” MBC said in a statement, per the New Zealand Herald. “Also, inappropriate photos and subtitles were used for other countries. We apologize to the viewers of Ukraine and other countries.”

해당 국가 국민과 시청자 여러분께 정중히 사과드립니다. pic.twitter.com/B9hmNi3LJb — withMBC (@withMBC) July 24, 2021