Relationships

28 Tweets About Being The Last Single Person In Your Friend Group

"If you ever feel like a third wheel, stop. You are not a third wheel. You are a majestic unicycle and they are your noble training wheels."

Your married friends mean well, setting you up with other single people they know and urging you to cast a wider net. (Little do they know, you currently have 10-plus dating apps downloaded on your phone.)

But let’s just admit it: Couples can be smug as hell toward those not in relationships. Below, 28 tweets that capture the highs and lows (but mostly lows) of being the last single person in your friend group.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Datingthird wheelsingle person