Funny Tweets About Kids Learning Musical Instruments

"Live with a beginner violin student so your house constantly sounds like a horror film."

Many parents want their children to learn to play a musical instrument — in theory. But the reality might have them questioning that desire.

Living with a beginner and having to hear them practice the violin or trumpet can be tough. And don’t even get parents started on the sounds of those godforsaken recorders schools are still including in the curriculum.

We’ve rounded up 45 too-real tweets from parents about living with a child who’s learning to play a musical instrument.

