Twitter Users Mock White House's Limit On 4 COVID Tests Per Household

The Biden administration’s decision to send COVID tests to each American household has been a long time coming, but the program is testing the patience of many Twitter users.
The White House plans to initially send out only four rapid tests to each household, but is requiring private insurers to cover the cost of up to eight at-home rapid tests per month.
Advertisement
Still, many Twitter users noted that is going to leave out a lot of people, and created an amusing new meme in the process.
Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest. The first tests will ship by the end of January.