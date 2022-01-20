Twitter Users Mock White House's Limit On 4 COVID Tests Per Household

The Biden administration’s decision to send COVID tests to each American household has been a long time coming, but the program is testing the patience of many Twitter users.

The White House plans to initially send out only four rapid tests to each household, but is requiring private insurers to cover the cost of up to eight at-home rapid tests per month.

Still, many Twitter users noted that is going to leave out a lot of people, and created an amusing new meme in the process.

They would only get four free tests pic.twitter.com/c0NCabXuT2 — Carlos Greaves (@shadesofgreaves) January 19, 2022

They would get only four free tests pic.twitter.com/qnHe8cM1VK — Rakesh Satyal (@rakeshsatyal) January 20, 2022

They would only get four free tests https://t.co/KvvJhVjmMP pic.twitter.com/cKPUCrVre7 — kang (@jaycaspiankang) January 20, 2022

They would only get four tests. pic.twitter.com/0MQAOhGff7 — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) January 20, 2022

they would only get four free tests pic.twitter.com/WkU94ELCmg — Moh (@LessIsMoh) January 20, 2022

They would only get four free tests pic.twitter.com/fea1n9Iuiz — Anya silvrmn (@anya_likesdawg) January 20, 2022

they would only get four tests pic.twitter.com/XdU27dzME5 — nate (@theRadicleLeft) January 20, 2022

they would only get four free tests pic.twitter.com/4t8gOJtKGX — goob (@gabebergado) January 20, 2022