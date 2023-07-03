Elon Musk's Twitter Sued Over Unpaid Office Services

Elon Musk’s Twitter is facing yet another lawsuit over unpaid bills, this time from an Australian company specializing in project management and delivery.

Facilitate alleges in a lawsuit filed last week in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California that the social media firm owes over $700,000 for work in four Twitter offices outside the U.S. since last year. Twitter, owned by the world’s richest person, owes $40,777 for decommissioning and storing the contents of Twitter’s Sydney office, $257,444 for installing sensors in the London and Dublin offices, and $404,224 for outfitting the Singapore offices, according to the suit, first reported by NCA Newswire.

Facilitate alleges it signed a master services agreement with Twitter in March 2021 after Twitter had used the Sydney-based company since 2015 without issue. The agreement, according to Facilitate, mandates that Twitter must pay within 60 days of receiving an invoice.

“Following the acquisition, Facilitate corresponded about its outstanding invoices with its remaining contacts at the company,” the lawsuit says. “They gave no indication that Twitter disputed it owed the amounts on the invoices and offered no justification for not paying.”

Bloomberg reported in May that at least 10 other vendors, including small businesses, have sued Twitter over unpaid bills since December.

Facilitate also detailed Musk’s chaotic tenure at the social media network, pointing out that the company’s content moderation decisions under his leadership, including the reinstatement of former President Donald Trump’s account, damaged its relationship with advertisers, thus prompting a financial crisis for the company.

“On information and belief, Twitter responded with a campaign of extreme belt-tightening that amounted to requiring nearly everyone to whom it owes money to sue,” the complaint alleges.

HuffPost reached out to Twitter for comment on the lawsuit. Twitter, as is now customary, responded with a poop emoji.

Musk announced over the weekend that Twitter was placing a limit on the posts users can see based on their account status. Those who exceed those “temporary limits” could have their accounts locked for the day, The Associated Press reported.