45 Personal Care Products Under $20 That Just Plain Get The Job Done

Taking care of yourself doesn’t mean you have to shell out hundreds of dollars on the newest skincare or haircare hot product. There are a ton of great products under $20 that will do exactly what they say they will — and leave you feeling a little bit better.
Whether it’s an acetone-free soak-off gel nail polish remover, a vitamin C-based face serum or even a tongue scraper, looking after yourself doesn’t have to cost much. We’ve rounded up these and 42 more personal care products under $20 that get the job done.
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen
A soft silicone ear-saver and mask extender
A set of itty bitty dermaplaning razors
Or a painless battery-charged hair remover
A bottle of Drop It
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer
A streak-free anti-fog spray
O'Keeffe's Working Hands hand cream
And O'Keefe's Healthy Feet foot cream
A set of makeup sponges
Eden BodyWorks Coconut Shea Curl Defining Creme
A foot file
A shampoo scalp massager
Some Bio-Oil
A 3D mouth bracket
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment
A detangling brush
Maybelline's Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer pencil
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
An acetone-free soak-off gel nail polish remover
A natural, sustainable loofah
Glossier's Cloud Paint blush
Some wax ear plug
A hair thinner and cutter
Organix Locking + Coconut Curls Decadent Creamy Mousse
An easy-to-use root touch up
A makeup brush-cleaning shampoo
A conditioning and healing castor oil
A stainless-steel tongue scraper
A body oil
A contoured sleep mask
A sleep-focused essential oils blend
A compression foot sleeve
An all-natural deodorant balm
A pair of period-proof underwear
A blister-preventing balm
A "Bug Bite Thing"
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil
A set of Sea Bands
A customizable herbal sleep pillow
A vitamin C-based face serum
An earwax removal kit
A satin-lined cap
A jar of Aztec healing clay masks
A caffeine-free herbal Sweet Dreams tea