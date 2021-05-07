45 Personal Care Products Under $20 That Just Plain Get The Job Done

Glossier's Cloud Paint blush

This blush is basically like fingerpainting for your face. It's thick enough for a noticeable glow, but subtle enough that you don't have to be super precise about it."I recently purchased Cloud Paint in Dusk andI've never worn blush or bronzer or anything like that before, so I was concerned that I wouldn't know how to make this look good.Like other Glossier products, this one seems perfect for makeup minimalists: people who aren't comfortable in heavy makeup but who like to have fun with their look. I can't wait to try more colors!" -- B