45 Personal Care Products Under $20 That Just Plain Get The Job Done

Less money, less effort, full results.
By Emma Lord and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Taking care of yourself doesn’t mean you have to shell out hundreds of dollars on the newest skincare or haircare hot product. There are a ton of great products under $20 that will do exactly what they say they will — and leave you feeling a little bit better.

Whether it’s an acetone-free soak-off gel nail polish remover, a vitamin C-based face serum or even a tongue scraper, looking after yourself doesn’t have to cost much. We’ve rounded up these and 42 more personal care products under $20 that get the job done.

1
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen
Amazon
Made for sensitive teeth and gums, this pen can help lighten years' worth of stains from coffee, tea, wine or just, you know, existing as a human with teeth.

Promising review: "This product is so easy to use, and it is very effective. The brush applicator allows for precise placement, and a little goes a long way. I noticed significant whitening after two applications and no gum irritation. If you're new to this, please follow their instructions. This isn't the highest concentration of peroxide, but it will absolutely get your teeth white without causing irritated gums and sensitive teeth if used according to the instructions. I will buy again!" -- R. Burgess

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.99.
2
A soft silicone ear-saver and mask extender
Amazon
Not only does it take some of the pressure off your ears, but it helps make a more personalized fit on masks with elastic straps that don't quite fit your face, so you don't have to replace them.

People are also using these to prevent their hearing aids or earbuds from falling out and getting lost while they're taking masks on and off. Plus this silicone ear-saver is anti-slip to keep it locked in place, and designed not to get tangled in hair.

Psst — a lot of reviewers mention this worked great for kids' masks, especially since sizing for kids' faces is all over the place and difficult to measure out when you're buying masks online!

Promising review: "A small investment saves a fortune. Taking a mask on and off your ears is difficult, especially if you wear hearing aids. My audiologist recommended these because so many people were coming in for lost hearing aids. Hearing aids are super expensive. Now I don't worry. This is very comfortable. I love this product." -- Chicky Boom Boom

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $6.99 (available in 10 different color combos).
3
A set of itty bitty dermaplaning razors
Amazon
Take care of those lil' unibrow hairs that keep dodging your tweezers or work whatever face fuzzies you might want to take care of in a gentle way with this razor. This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it!

Promising review: "I had been getting a professional lip and chin waxing every three weeks for the past 10 or more years. I was VERY nervous about switching to shaving. After all, we have been indoctrinated with the idea that shaving will only make things worse. I did some research online, and read over and over that shaving does not make hair get darker or grow faster. Of course, unlike waxing you are cutting it off at the skin line, not pulling it out below the skin line. I finally tried shaving, and I love it. I still pluck stray hairs regularly (as I did with the waxing), and shave about every two weeks. I can determine when I need it, and I don't have to let the hair grow out to a certain length, as I did with waxing. Saving money, saving time, and looking better more consistently, What's not to like?" -- Deb

Get a set of three from Amazon for $4.99.
4
Or a painless battery-charged hair remover
Amazon
Simply glide this over super fine hair like the hair above your lip or between your brows instead of going into a full "YIKES" mode with wax.

Promising review: "I likes the painless and effortless but effective results and the fact I can do this as often as I like. No more $40 monthly facial waxings at this time of shut down for indefinite future and this was my alternative, will save me a whole lot of money!" -- Dreidel Collector

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5
A bottle of Drop It
Amazon
A natural wine sulfate and tannin remover, this little bottle works its magic on your glass in just 20 seconds, sparing you the infamous post-wine headache and allergic reactions. It's also a lot more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than wine wands or other competitors — a single bottle of this can be used to treat up to 55 glasses of wine, as opposed to wands that can only do a few glasses each before they get tossed.

Plus, this is a heck of a lot easier to use if you want to drink out at a restaurant without pulling out a "wine wand" and calling attention to yourself. Drop It recommends 1-2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2-3 for a glass of red, and 7-9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and you should be raring to go!

Promising review: "Decided to try this product, because it is so much less expensive than buying the paddles, plus it is much easier to take along and use discretely. It performs exactly as promised. It eliminates the nuisance of nasal congestion and headaches caused by the sulfites in wine. Both my wife and I noticed a major improvement, and we are now able to enjoy wine again. Highly recommend this product to those who have sensitivity to sulfites." -- Robert

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
6
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer
Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed
This is an inexpensive lightweight concealer for anyone who wants to quickly touch up before Zoom calls or walks around the neighborhood, but doesn't want to commit to a whole layer of foundation. This also helps cover dark circles without caking and reduces puffiness.

Promising review: "This brightening concealer was recommended by a friend. I had just purchased an expensive pink-shaded under eye concealer at makeup store a few weeks ago for almost four times as much money, so I was curious how this would compare. The product applied smoothly under my eyes and I was able to blend it right out. It created the perfect brightening effect I was looking for to wake my face up. This has convinced me that I don't need to spend so much money on my makeup to get beautiful results." -- kris10rogers

Get it from Amazon for $7.98 (available in 18 shades).
7
A streak-free anti-fog spray
Amazon
You can quickly spray this on eyeglasses, sunglasses, and face shields to prevent them from fogging up while you're wearing a mask. This works super well for some reviewers, but not all — note that this is meant for non antireflective-coated lenses, and the instructions for use are very specific. To apply, spray a small amount on both sides of your lenses, and use your fingers to rub it across the whole area. Let it sit for a full minute, then wipe with a dry soft cloth. Once they're fully dry, you should be raring to go!

Promising review: "I have tried everything to keep my glasses from fogging with my mask and this product is by far the best. I'm sorry I waited so long to purchase it. I live in the Florida Keys and do a lot of diving and snorkeling and it works fabulous for my dive mask also. I would highly recommend Optix 55 fog gone. Great price, also I think this bottle will last a very long time." -- Bebe

Get it from Amazon for $8.55.
8
O'Keeffe's Working Hands hand cream
Amazon
This is an affordable concentrated moisturizer for dry, cracked or bleeding hands that actually does all the stuff the high-end brand names claim they're going to do. Plus, a lot of reviewers also swear by this for relieving eczema!

Promising review: "My hands suffer every winter with not only dryness, but also cracking around the fingertips. I've tried many creams, lotions and paint on products that would work temporarily, if at all. I saw a commercial for O'Keeffe's Working Hands Cream and read many, many reviews on the the product. I've tried it and all I can say is that it's a miracle. The dryness has left my hands and my fingertips are well on the way towards healing....and this is after only two days of use. I wish I had found it years ago. It would have saved me lots of pain, agony and money." -- Desert D.

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
9
And O'Keefe's Healthy Feet foot cream
Amazon
Not only will this save money from pedicures, but it will also get you the results you want in a much gentler, gradual way than other foot solutions. And if you need some photographic evidence, this reviewer shows the big difference it made on their heels over the course of four weeks!

Promising review: "Significantly cuts down on the dry skin on my feet and subsequently saves me money on visits to the nail salon. I don't need to get pedicures as after because this cream keeps my skin so soft and hydrated! It took a couple of nights in a row of application to see a significant change in the dry skin, but keep applying and you will see a difference." -- Kathleen M.

Get it from Amazon for $9.35.
10
A set of makeup sponges
Amazon
These are great for expert-level blending and coverage that reviewers have crowned a Beauty Blender dupe. It works for foundation, BB cream, powder and concealer, plus wet or dry, so basically it basically works overtime.

Promising review: "I am VERY picky when it comes to my makeup sponges. For years I would only use a Beauty Blender because, to be honest, nothing else compared or gave the same foundation finish. These are truly a game changer! They are not 100% identical to the name brand blender in texture, HOWEVER they DO give the same flawless foundation finish. I would even go as far as to say they soak up less foundation which means you aren't wasting as much product. And can we talk about this price point?!?! Save your hard-earned money and PURCHASE THESE! You won't be disappointed." -- Lindsey

Get a set of five from Amazon for $8.99 (available in three color combinations).
11
Eden BodyWorks Coconut Shea Curl Defining Creme
Eden BodyWorks
Made with coconut oil, shea butter, aloe, and avocado oil, this creme will help define and moisturize curls without buildup, so the next time you load Zoom everyone will pull out a pad to learn your routine and take notes. This medium-hold creme is ideal for wash 'n gos, twist or braid outs.

Eden BodyWorks is a Black woman-owned business established in 2004 that specializes in natural products to nurture, restore, and maintain hair. Reviewers with 2C through 4C hair mention it working well for them!

Promising review: "This curl defining creme is really good, and I consider it a must have. I have 4a, high density, low porosity, coarse hair. This gives my hair great definition and moisture. I think it works best as a part of the LCO method. Personally, I dampen my hair with water, apply this creme, and then follow up with a little bit of apricot or sweet almond oil. It doesn't mix well with products from other brands or other products in general other than oil, but that's not a bad thing considering you don't need anything else. Would definitely recommend this over curl-defining cremes from other brands." -- Crh

Get it from Target for $8.49 or from Eden Bodyworks for $9.25.
12
A foot file
Amazon
Remove calluses and hard or cracked skin from your feet with some gentle, pain-free rubbing with this file. It works whether your feet are dry or wet at the time, and will leave your heels feeling gloriously soft.

Promising review: "This is the perfect tool to invest in to maintain soft and healthy feet in between pedicures. It has saved me lots of money because I'm able to space out my pedicures more often now. I've found the best results are when I use it after I shower and then I moisturize when I'm finished. I would recommend going easy the first couple times because it's difficult to know how much callus/skin you're actually removing in the moment. Highly recommend though!" -- Nikki Moody

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
13
A shampoo scalp massager
Amazon
You can use this in the shower to massage and exfoliate your scalp, so you can get all of the decadence of feeling like someone is washing your hair without physically going to a salon. Psst -- a lot of reviewers mention this has also helped with psoriasis, dandruff and scalp tenderness!

Promising review:"I cannot explain how good this feels when you're using it! It relaxes you and for sure is better than just using your fingertips to shampoo your hair. It actually goes down to the roots and makes sure that it gets into all the spots it can to clean your hair. I can tell you right now that my hair has never felt smoother than after I started using this product. I would definitely recommend this!" -- Romie Patel

Get it from Amazon for $7.58+ (available in three colors).
14
Some Bio-Oil
Bio Oil
Made with vitamins A and E, chamomile and lavender, you may recognize this oil as a product a lot of people use to help fade scars (both old and new), soothe cracked and dry skin, and help moisturize without affecting your pores, but people are also using it in quarantine to help with dry and painful skin on their hands from hand-washing and sanitizing.

Promising review: "I bought this for my scars but because of the current COVID-19 crisis I have been washing my hands so much that they are painfully dry. Hand cream hasn't helped enough so I decided to use the Bio-Oil on them and even after the first application they felt SO much better! I'm glad I bought the big bottle!" -- L. Strand

Get it from Amazon for $8.92+ (available in four sizes).
15
A 3D mouth bracket
Amazon
Clips this to the inside of your face mask to keep from breathing in fabric (especially important for someone who talks a million miles an hour and needs to suck in a lot of air!). A lot of reviewers also mentioned this was great for saving their lipstick or when fabric from masks gets wet in the rain.

Promising review: "These make it so much easier to have a conversation since your mask isn't right on your mouth and you don't sound all muffled. Other benefit I don't have to speak as loudly. I'm not so sure about being cooler with this because it always feels hot when I have my mask on. There are some clips on both ends of these but I'm not sure how they are used. I find they stay in place if my mask is nice and snug which it should be. Very satisfied with this product." -- Duarte Lady

Get a set of five from Amazon for $7.14.
16
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment
Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed
This repairing mask is infused with collagen ingredients and protein extracts that will help restore hair health and reduce shedding. All you gotta do is apply it on wet hair after a shampoo, wait five minutes, and rinse it out.

Promising review: "This product leaves my hair soft and silky every time I use it. It’s a miracle product. There isn’t much a scent, which is fine. It only takes a small pea sized amount. When I first purchased this product my hair was very dry and I had just been to the salon where the stylist commented that she could tell I colored and blew my hair dry often, not exactly something you want to hear, so I had a salon treatment done. My stylist, of course, suggested I come back more often and pay the exorbitant price of the salon every other week. I don’t think it was all that horrible but it was dry. I found this product on Amazon and used it instead. I’m really glad I did bc it’s saved me a ton of money. I don’t write many reviews but I really think this is worth sharing with other people and it’s also worth letting the company know they’re coming across with a great product." -- Laura's things

Get a bottle from Amazon for $6.99.
17
A detangling brush
Amazon
Made with an easy-to-hold handle that's so effective on all hair types, this brush has amassed over 20,000 5-star reviews on Amazon — people swear by it for detangling fast without pulling on or damaging hair (or buying an entire shelf's worth of detangling creams that never quite do the trick). This brush is designed to work on all hair types, but reviewers with 2C through 4C hair say it has worked well for them. It also works on wet and dry hair, so you don't have to time out your brushing.

Promising review: "My daughter has a lot of hair that tangles very easily. Her knots get so bad that they needed to be cut from her head at times and even after cut those knots would not come undone despite pulling with all of our might. To me that was evidence that her hair is just impossible. Then we came across this brush. We saw a commercial for a different brand but when I logged onto Amazon I saw that this brush had far better reviews and has been around for quite some time. I ordered it and was not sure what to expect as many other detangling brushes simply failed even after adding large amounts of leave in conditioner and detangling spray to her hair. Lo and behold, this brush does as it promises. IT WORKS! My daughter went from dreading getting her hair brushed to doing it herself. She is 5 and says, this brush is relaxing. I highly recommend this product. It will save you time, money and sanity. It should say NO MORE TEARS FOR PARENT AND CHILD." -- Nicole W.

Get it from Amazon for $12.88 (available in six colors).
18
Maybelline's Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer pencil
Amazon
This easy-to-use, subtle eyebrow filler is just as effective as the ones triple its price. The tool comes with two ends, one a small eyebrow brush and the other a specially edged eyebrow pencil.

Promising review: "I saw this product being touted on television and decided to try it. I had been using a $24 eyebrow pencil and simply could not find an even replacement until I ordered Maybelline’s Total Temptation Eyebrow Pencil! My eyebrows have thinned over the years and it’s been difficult finding a reasonably priced pencil that fits the bill. This pencil is very easy to use, looks very natural and stays on until I wash my face at night. I absolutely love this product and I’m saving money! Double win!" -- Melissa

Get it from Amazon for $5.94 (available in four shades).
19
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Amazon
Give your lashes instant length so effective you'll feel like they're about to take flight.

Promising review: "I have to be honest, for a 'cheap' three-pack mascara, I did NOT have high expectations. These, however, exceeded my expectations and went MUCH MUCH farther. I had been buying a certain $25/tube brand (rhymes with truepique) and I like these just as much!! I’m saving a TON of money and like my lashes just as much." -- Liz

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
20
An acetone-free soak-off gel nail polish remover
Amazon
Simply apply this directly on top of your nails like an extra coat of polish. It bubbles up and shrivels the gel, making it easy to remove without all the hassle of going back to a salon or the weird smells of other at-home removal kits.

Promising review: "This was really easy to use! I was a little worried about getting it on the skin because of all the warnings but the brush makes it easy to apply to the nail. I did have to put it on twice to have it completely remove the gel polish but it worked amazingly well! I added a thin layer the first time and saw some of the polish lifting off then added a thicker layer and it came off easily. I scrapped it off myself but buying a tool to scrap it would be more helpful. Worth not having to go to the salon to get charged to remove gel polish." -- Sophia C.

Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
21
A natural, sustainable loofah
Sambeni Loofahs / Etsy
You'll love this soooo much more than the regular plastic version, especially since you can customize by size and density, perfectly tailoring it to your exfoliating, body washing or even general house-cleaning needs.

Per the seller, soft low-density is great for gentle face exfoliation, semi soft high-density for body washing and light house cleaning, firm low-density for dishwashing, and firm high-density for body exfoliating, dry brushing and general house cleaning. You can leave a note for the seller to indicate which kind you'd prefer.

Sambeni Loofahs is a Virginia-based, Black-owned Etsy shop established in 2020 that sources its natural loofahs from along the Zambezi river in Zambia.

Promising review: "I love this!!! I’ve used the plastic loofahs before but this natural one is good for the earth, and provides SO MUCH more exfoliation. I’ve used it for a few days and it has no signs of wear — so it’s very durable. I bought two, and they came with a really sweet hand written note. I use one for the shower and I cut the other into smaller pieces and use those to exfoliate my face. Will absolutely be buying my loofahs from this shop!" -- Shelby Willis

Get it from Sambeni Loofahs on Etsy for $3+ (available in three lengths and multiple densities).
22
Glossier's Cloud Paint blush
Glossier
This blush is basically like fingerpainting for your face. It's thick enough for a noticeable glow, but subtle enough that you don't have to be super precise about it.

Promising review: "I recently purchased Cloud Paint in Dusk and I'm amazed by how easy it is to make this product look really pretty and natural. I've never worn blush or bronzer or anything like that before, so I was concerned that I wouldn't know how to make this look good. I'm thrilled to report that it blends perfectly and is really buildable like the skin tint and stretch concealer. Like other Glossier products, this one seems perfect for makeup minimalists: people who aren't comfortable in heavy makeup but who like to have fun with their look. I can't wait to try more colors!" -- B

Get it from Glossier for $18 (available in eight shades).
23
Some wax ear plug
Amazon
These mold to the shape of your inner ear like putty, fully blocking out all surrounding hullabaloo so you can get your beauty rest without making the insides of your ear sore. They can be used up to five times.

Promising review: "I have been on a search for the most comfortable earplugs and these are IT! I have tried so many different ear plugs — it's ridiculous! For some reason my ear canals are super sensitive and the foam plugs create way too much pressure and by morning as I tried removing them it was so painful again times it would bring tears to my eyes, the vacuum created didn't help either. I had even tried the sensitive ears selection and the children's size and no matter which one I tried, they all caused incredible pain and I can't stay asleep without blocking out the noise. These silicone, moldable earplugs are so easy to use and so comfortable, once you put them on your ear, you don't even really notice that they are on. No pain whatsoever, zilch, nada, it's fantastic. They can even be used for swimming, although I've not tried it. Anywho, I highly recommend this product whether your ears are sensitive or not." -- Chellybow

Get a pack of six pairs from Amazon for $3.96.
24
A hair thinner and cutter
Amazon
People swear by this tool for all sorts of styling hacks, whether it's trimming their bangs, maintaining a cut, giving themselves natural looking layers, or trimming and styling wigs. The razor has two edges, a fine-tooth one for thin hair textures and a wider one for thicker hair textures. (FWIW, people also use this on their pets as a quick grooming solution!)

Promising review: "I recently got a pixie haircut, I was hesitant to get one based on the fact that I'd have to get frequent haircuts, the cost of which would add up quickly. I did some research on youtube and found some videos using the tinkle hair cutter to trim hair in between salon visits. I LOVE this thing! It is easy to give a little trim or a drastic cut, both of which I have done since getting the tinkle cutter. I was very nervous to try it fearing that I might mess up my hair so I just did a little bit first, but it was easy and only takes off small amounts of hair at a time, remember, I have a pixie cut — if you have long hair it will cut that off! Basically all you have to do is comb your hair in the direction it grows until you're satisfied with the cut. Seven months post pixie haircut and I have only been to the salon once to have a re-shaping done of my hair. I will say that when the cutter feels like it's 'pulling' your hair, it's time to get new razors. I still prefer my pixie cut to be pretty short and assuming I would have to go to the salon once a month for upkeep I have saved $210 since having my hair cut. TOTALLY WORTH IT!" -- brandi in louisiana

Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
25
Organix Locking + Coconut Curls Decadent Creamy Mousse
Amazon
Part foam and part cream, this product is a full effective hydrator for smoother, bouncier, and fuller curls. It's designed to hydrate all hair types, but a lot of reviewers with 2C through 3C hair mentioned that this worked best for them.

Promising review: "I've FINALLY found 'the one'!!! I've tried hundreds of products (including wasting tons of money on 'professional' products) for curly hair and none hold a curl like this! My curls are soft yet the hold is amazing. I used to have to diffuse my curls and then use hairspray to lock them in place, not anymore! Just put the product in, scrunch and go! It smells wonderful too! I usually never write reviews but after 30+ years of searching for the perfect curly hair product, I found it! Forget the more expensive brands and buy this! You will not be disappointed." -- Robert Lyden Newquist

Get it from Amazon for $6.97.
26
An easy-to-use root touch up
Amazon
This is every bit as effective as going to a professional to get it done — it takes 10 minutes to apply, and then gives you even coverage that lasts several weeks.

Promising review: "This is my go-to product to save me money so I don't have to go to the salon every month. Buys me a couple of months in between professional coloring. This is really easy to apply and I never have a problem matching whatever shade the salon uses on my hair." -- Amanda Scott

Get it from Amazon for $6.49 (available in 17 colors).
27
A makeup brush-cleaning shampoo
Amazon
Use this on brushes, applicators and makeup sponges to get them all squeaky clean without leaving any oily residue or yikes-level prices. Plus, this environmentally-friendly brand comes in tree-free packaging made of cotton and bamboo!

Promising review: "Best, most affordable brush and sponge shampoo on the market! No joke, I have tried everything; even homemade hacks like dish detergent mixed with olive oil. Nothing works like this brush shampoo. Don't waste your money on the Beauty Blender soap and other big-name brands." -- Lily

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
28
A conditioning and healing castor oil
Amazon
Filled with vitamins and fatty acids, this oil won't just strengthen weak hair but will help you maintain hair health over time. Reviewers mention seeing improvements in growth and strength within a week, with noticeable results within a few months. FWIW, it also helps condition and strengthen eyelashes, eyebrows and skin, so it really just shows up for you no matter what the task.

Promising review: "I am so happy I bought this product! I took steroid pain injections (from age 21-23) and the doctor failed to tell me it may cause you to lose hair. That's exactly what happened to me, I started to lose my hair and its thickness. I tried everything from Biotin, B-12, repairing shampoo and conditioners, hair masks, medicated shampoos and nothing was filling in my scalp or giving my hair the thickness like it used to. I decided to try this and it works! My scalp is filling back in and my hair is getting thick! It's a wonderful miracle! I started crying when I saw the results I was so happy! The oil is thick but it does not mean you cannot apply it you just need to really work it in. I usually leave it in overnight because it's easier to get out that way. You can also use other oils if it is too thick for you. It does have a slight smell but I think because it's all organic, but it is not overpowering or that noticeable. I am going to buy this product again and recommend it to other people!" -- Angel of Light

Get it from Amazon for $15.95.
29
A stainless-steel tongue scraper
Amazon
Help take care of odor-causing bacteria and soft plaque on your tongue with this scraper that won't irritate your gag reflex the way a spoon might. Reviewers are especially pleased with its durability after spending money to replace other flimsier versions. Other reviewers note that this was effective enough that they didn't have to use mouthwash nearly as often to combat odors!

Promising review: "I have been through multiple tongue cleaners that are plastic, and they have two things in common: they miss spots on the tongue, and they BREAK. This one gets ALL the tongue and are solid and easy to use and WILL NOT BREAK. It really is stainless steel! I've already ordered a second one for my travel kit. Buy this tongue cleaner and you will be happy and save money. I rarely write reviews, but this tongue cleaner merits my taking time to tell others." -- Colorado

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.75.
30
A body oil
Demi Naturals / Etsy
Made with a combination of sweet almond, grapeseed, and vitamin E oil, this won't just hydrate and moisturize your skin, but it will absorb without that greasy feeling other body oils have.

Demi Naturals is a Texas-based, Black-owned Etsy shop established in 2019 that specializes in hydrating skincare, including body oils, body butters, and body scrubs.

Promising review: "Just received, just opened, just fell in love. It’s such a beautiful scent, I’m a big fan of coconut and vanilla together and they complement each other so well in this oil. Doesn’t sit on top of the skin, absorbs well, very hydrating but not greasy. Thanks so much!" -- Mackenzie Bancroft

Get it from Demi Naturals on Etsy for $15.
31
A contoured sleep mask
Amazon
Designed to sit off the eyes to alleviate pressure, this mask will also completely block out the light in the room. It also has a strap designed to not get tangled in hair and is made with a super cozy memory foam, so it'll be extremely there for your face.

Promising review: "The BEST BEST BEST and most comfortable sleep mask I’ve found. Night shifter for years, and have tried everything. Many other sleep masks have some qualities but not all. Some are high quality material but let light in, others are comfortable but material frays or cones apart after a few months, some are good for blackout but have a hard metal adjustment clasps on the band hurts when you sleep on it. This one has an adjustable coast on the band but I don’t feel it when I’m sleeping like others. This one is AMAZINGLY SOFT, VERY THICK, plush, high quality material, quality stitching that won’t come apart like so many others that are cheaply made, and it’s EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE even though it’s a good price. Very impressed and pleasantly surprised." -- .

Get it from Amazon for $13.49+ (available in four colors).
32
A sleep-focused essential oils blend
Amazon
Made with chamomile, sage and lavender, this will help reduce stress before bedtime and promote prolonged sleep.

Promising review: "Bought this to help on days when I have bad Insomnia due to anxiety, especially during this pandemic. Can't say I like the scent of the oil alone right off the bat. It's pretty strong so you only need a few drops in the humidifier. But the first night I used it I had the best sleep of my life! Was knocked out fast and woke up feeling super refreshed!! Definitely recommend this product. It lasts well too so it's worth the price!" -- Wendy

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

Psst — if you don't have a diffuser, you can get a popular, well-reviewed essential oil diffuser on Amazon for $15.99.
33
A compression foot sleeve
Amazon
Help manage heel pain and plantar fasciitis with these foot sleeves that you can sneakily wear right under your socks. The compression is so effective that even reviewers with chronic pain swear by them!

Promising review: "I went on my first walk in years without pain the second day of trying these socks! I had almost given up trying to relieve the intense burning/soreness due to my plantar fasciitis, but I decided to try one last product. These socks have already changed my life and have allowed me to start working out again! Highly recommend." -- Emily

Get a pair from Amazon for $14.95 (available in four sizes and nine colors).
34
An all-natural deodorant balm
Blk+Green
This balm is made with aloe, kaolin clay and illippe butter — ingredients that help moisturize skin while absorbing excess oils — to finally banish all the residue and skin irritation from your regular brand once and for all.

Blk+Grn is a sustainable, Black-owned artisan marketplace established in 2017 featuring all-natural, environmentally-friendly Black-owned products across all categories, from home to beauty to groceries to menstrual care.

Promising review: "I attend Effect Fitness (a high intensity fitness studio in ATL). I have tried so many deodorants and nothing has been able to tame the funk caused by ATL’s heat and Dooley’s workouts..... until now. After multiple classes, I am still FRESH! I will continue to use this product because it helps keep the funk away and the product smells lovely. Also, this product didn’t cause skin irritation, dark pits or ruined clothes. I have only used this product for about two weeks, but so far so good." -- Teshia F.

Get it from Blk+Green for $12 (available in lavender, oat milk, and extra strength).
35
A pair of period-proof underwear
Amazon
Designed to hold two tampons' worth of period blood, these are a great alternative to walking around with uncomfortable, bulky pads (or worrying about tampon leakage). They're also ideal for overnight protection (you can pair them with a pad if you have a heavy flow) and for people who are worried about leakage during sports or physical activities. Also, unlike your regular undies, you don't have to scrub the blood out of these — they're designed so it rinses right out in the sink with soap and warm water, and can get tossed in the washer and dryer from there.

Psst — reviewers love these undies, but suggest sizing up!

Promising review: "I deal with PCOS and endometriosis which make my periods HEAVY for the first three to four days. I ordered two pairs of these underwear. They absorbed better than a pad, were comfortable, and the top layer stayed dry. Amazing. I had been thinking about buying the really expensive version of these underwear, but the price was ridiculous. These underwear do exactly what I need them to do for half the price. They are easy to hand wash and hang dry. I plan on ordering more. The stitching and waistband are solid and they don't bunch, don't ride up, and don't roll. They provide front and back coverage. They're literally perfect. If you're on the fence about these, I urge you to give them a try. They'll save you money (no pads or tampons needed, and you won't stain your regular underwear and have to replace them)." -- drsmaw

Get it from Amazon for $14.90+ (available in sizes XXS-6XL, two colors, and in three-packs).
36
A blister-preventing balm
Amazon
This basically magics an extra layer between your skin and your shoe. Not only will this help you avoid costly Band-Aids during a break-in period, but it'll help you actually get your money's worth out of your favorite shoes (why are the cutest ones always the least comfy?).

Promising review: "Good value, great product. Had been using the Band-Aid Blister Protect. Cost was totally outrageous. Product served the same protection for much less money." -- Leslie’s 4th kindle

Get it from Amazon for $8.
37
A "Bug Bite Thing"
Amazon
This little tool suctions on all kinds of bug bites to reduce swelling, itchiness, and redness without buying a bunch of creams and riding out the rollercoaster of itch. It works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice and more.

Promising review: "I found this on a random ad and though 'there's no way this will work.' Boy was I wrong! How has no one thought of this before? I've used it on bites immediately after the bite and days later. It works every time. The itching is gone after one use, and it doesn't involve using chemicals. And overtime, it saves you money instead of buying itch cream every summer!" -- clp4916

Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in two colors).
38
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil
Amazon
Simply brush this on your nail beds once a day to condition and strengthen all those brittle spots and painful hangnails, leaving you with thick, strong nails and nail beds you're not tempted to pick at all the livelong day. And if you need more proof, this reviewer has a great before-and-after picture showing just how well this oil works.

Promising review: "It's a miracle! I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. A friend recommended a nail strengthener they saw on QVC. It was quite pricey and I wanted to make sure it was worth it so I read the reviews. One of the comments said just buy Solar Oil. Since it was much more affordable than the QVC stuff, I tried it. I bought it in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" -- Diana

Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
39
A set of Sea Bands
Amazon
These target an acupuncture point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea. Basically, if you're someone who has motion sickness, morning sickness, migraine nausea or even nausea brought on by cramps, this may the be thing to take you from 🥴 to 😊.

Promising review: "I’ve always been kind of sick. I throw up on long car rides, I can’t read in the car, I get horrible migraines 24/7, etc. Recently I changed medications and because of that, my migraines came back with a vengeance. Thinking there was nothing I could do I kind of gave up, until, I was looking at BuzzFeed and saw this in their recommended. I thought it could help with any car sickness that I would get but man I was not giving these enough credit! Since I have bought them I where ALL.THE.TIME. I wear them in and out of the car, to bed, and just around the house. I no longer feel nauseous and my migraines are almost non existent. Whoever invented these are a freaking god! I don’t know think I could ever live without these! BUY THESE!! They're so worth it." -- JohnDz

Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in adult and children's sizes).
40
A customizable herbal sleep pillow
La Aquarelle / Etsy
This may help soothe you before bed and give you a calmer, more restful sleep.

La Aquarelle is a UK-based Etsy shop established in 2016 that specializes in plant-dyed sleep masks, eye pillows, and herbal sachets.

Promising review: "The scent is beautiful, strong but pleasant! It’s small enough to keep at the side of my pillow for an added sleep aid. I love it, thank you!" -- Hannah Doolan

Get it from La Aquarelle on Etsy for $13.09+ (available in five scents).
41
A vitamin C-based face serum
Amazon
Apply this to your face for brighter, firmer skin and quick results. A lot of reviewers could see a difference within just a few days of use.

Promising review: "Since COVID, I have been staying at home and my skin has gotten a little dryer. I think the dry air in my home, not getting up and putting on makeup, moisturizer, serum, etc. took its toll. So, I'm going back to putting time into taking care of my skin. So, I began using this product along with a vitamin c cleanser and bam, back to pre-COVID glow. I hope that if you buy it that it works for you as well." -- Indy Reader

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
42
An earwax removal kit
Amazon
With this, you don't have to wait until your yearly physical for your doctor to fix it for you. This is quicker, easier, and will be a huge relief for those of us waxy individuals who sometimes wake up in the morning with an ear so fully clogged-up that it feels like you're underwater.

This stuff is no joke — you can check out the earwax removal kit customer reviews to see the GOBS it is taking outta people's canals.

Promising review: "My right ear has been plugged up for months. I squirted warm water in there, peroxide, tried various ear scraper tools, then just gave up. A month or so later, I saw this product at local CVS, and gave it a try. Laid on couch with several drops in my ear for a half hour. I could hear weird fizzing noises. Then I flushed warm water in my ear with the included soft bulb syringe, and out came the culprit. Had to have been deep in there." -- fixitforgood

Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
43
A satin-lined cap
Amazon
Made with a lightweight jersey cover, this cap will help preserve your curls without any added frizz at night, and keep your hair out of your face. It's designed to be nonslip but not too tight, either, so you'll barely notice it's there.

Promising review: "I'm a night shower-er, and I've tried everything to keep my curly hair from being frizzy and just BIG in the mornings. Sleeping with my hair down? Nightmare. Hair in a bun? Loose strands everywhere. Silk pillowcases? Cold! I tried this because I saw it on a BuzzFeed article and it seemed to be working for people like me with dyed hair prone to breakage. When my hair is mostly dry, I do a loose twist with my fingers and pull the cap on. My hair finishes drying overnight, and the next morning everything is loose and bouncy and NOT FRIZZY! It also helps prevent those little flyaways all over, and on top of everything, the fabric is cute, lightweight, and feels durable. 10/10." -- Anna Grace

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 23 colors).
44
A jar of Aztec healing clay masks
Amazon
If you deal with acne, this mask is for you. It will essentially suck the gunk out of your pores (and pre-existing acne) like a vacuum and will leave your skin feeling so smooth and firm.

Reviewers also singing its praises for reducing the size of their pores! Many of them advise mixing the mask with apple cider vinegar for the best results.

Promising review: "I bought this as a last hope for cystic acne. I bought Amazon's brand of raw apple cider vinegar with the mother to mix with the clay powder because I heard that worked best for people experiencing skin problems. My skin has been a rollercoaster for the past five years. But recently, things have gotten really out of control. My self esteem is the lowest it's been. This mask had been such a lifesaver. I'm not sure words can describe how impressed I am with this healing clay mask. Since my skin has been through hell and I've literally tried everything, it's pretty resilient so I've been using this mask every night for the last four days. It's not nearly as drying as I thought it would be so that hasn't been an issue. But the mask has dried up everything and I have no new breakouts. I was so happy that I cried. If I could give this product a million stars, I would!" -- Aften StAmour

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
45
A caffeine-free herbal Sweet Dreams tea
Amazon
This tea is made with a mixture of chamomile rose blossoms and mint herbs. Sip on it as you wind down for bed.

Promising review: "Sweet Dreams really does have a tiny bit of a sweet taste to it. I have terrible insomnia, and it has been with me for much too long. I am getting an edge on knowing the right supplements that work to get me off to sleep and the ones that will help me stay asleep, so having the tea, keeping the room cool, reading before I go to sleep, then having the room completely dark, really help. Maybe you will only need to sip this tea to help you nod off. If so, it's a great way to do so. I buy it in quantity. I like the Bigelow History and the effort they put into providing a good product, especially their Steep brands." M. WaterMelon

Get six boxes with 20 teabags each from Amazon for $16.63.
