The 'Unsexy' Beauty Products That My Algorithm Keeps Suggesting Are Actually Pretty Great

SkinSmart facial cleanser

The number of times this spray has come across my FYP is shocking, and I've spotted TikTok users comparing it to the Tower28 SOS spray . Better yet, it’s double the size and a fraction of the price. It contains hypochlorous acid , an antimicrobial ingredient said to help keep breakouts at bay and calm irritated skin. The product is great for on-the-go and trips to the gym — just spritz your face and body when you don’t have time for a full shower.