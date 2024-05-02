The 'Unsexy' Beauty Products That My Algorithm Keeps Suggesting Are Actually Pretty Great

ShoppingBeautyTikTok

I don’t know about you, but as of late, my TikTok FYP has been full of folks doing round ups of “unsexy” beauty products. We all love the hits at Sephora and influencer faves, but don’t forget that branding is only half the battle – and often more than half the price tag.

Sure, some of these products’ presentation can leave something to be desired, but what they lack in aesthetics they more than make up for in function. In fact, there are so many sleeper products out there it was really hard to narrow down favorites.

1
Amazon
SkinSmart facial cleanser
The number of times this spray has come across my FYP is shocking, and I've spotted TikTok users comparing it to the Tower28 SOS spray. Better yet, it’s double the size and a fraction of the price. It contains hypochlorous acid, an antimicrobial ingredient said to help keep breakouts at bay and calm irritated skin. The product is great for on-the-go and trips to the gym — just spritz your face and body when you don’t have time for a full shower.
$17.46 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Aquaphor healing ointment
This salve has earned cult status for good reason. Great for dry skin, it also works as a hydrating lip balm, cuticle treatment, an overnight moisturizing mask, eye cream, and makeup remover. It’s also excellent for post-tattoo care and for healing minor cuts and burns. Unscented and designed specifically for dry or compromised skin, Aquaphor's healing ointment may not boast Instagram-ready packaging, but what it lacks in branding it more than makes up for in function.
$12.97 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Witch hazel astringent
My grandmother’s medicine cabinet was notoriously sparse, but there was one product reliable stocked in her shelves: witch hazel. This multi-use astringent is a true beauty workhorse, known for its anti-inflammatory properties can help treat acne, bug bites, aching muscles, minor irritations and even soothe hemorrhoids.
$8.22 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Vanicream moisturizer
When it comes to moisturizing, Vanicream can't be beat. The sensitive skin-friendly formula is rich, but quickly absorbing and non-comedogenic (in other words, it won’t clog pores). Vanicream is all about the ingredients — or lack thereof. It’s notably free of dyes, fragrances, formaldehyde, lanolin, and parabens. The bedside table-friendly pump design, while decidedly unsexy, makes your moisturizing routine a snap.
$13.56 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Castor oil
A longtime favorite product for conditioning the scalp and possibly supporting hair growth, castor oil also functions as a moisturizer and even a natural laxative.
$23.95 at Amazon
6
Harry's fig body wash
This body wash is causing quite a stir on TikTok. Users have been quick to point out that this $8 body wash smells very similar to scents from Le Labo and Glossier. Inspired by travel in the Mediterranean, the body wash has citrus top notes of blood orange and red currants, a middle of fresh fig, neroli, lavender and finishes with cashmere musk, vetiver and palo santo. True, it’s not as sexy as a Le Labo bottle sitting in your shower, but the high-end pick sports a high-end price tag — so do yourself a favor and snag the more affordable option.
Three-pack: $20.91 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Baby shampoo
Of course it’s a great shampoo, but did you know baby shampoo can be used for all sorts of other cleansing tasks? Next time you need to give your makeup brushes a deep cleanse, reach for baby shampoo instead of pricey brush cleaner. You can also launder your delicates with a bit diluted in warm water.
$5.90 at Amazon
