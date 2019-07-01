Ivanka Trump Barging Into History's Biggest Moments Is The Internet's New Favorite Meme

Ivanka Trump had an awkward moment at last month’s G-20 Summit in Japan, and naturally Twitter turned it into a game of memes and mockery.

It all started over the weekend when a video of President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter speaking to world leaders went viral after being released by the French government on Instagram. The clip appeared to show Ivanka trying to insert herself into a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Theresa May and International Monetary Fund Director Christine Lagarde.

In response, Crooked Media’s Erin Ryan asked social media users to “photoshop Ivanka the unwelcome interloper boxing way above her weight” into a series of key cultural and historical moments, from soccer star Megan Rapinoe’s celebration of a goal to the Constitutional Convention of 1787.

Somebody please photoshop Ivanka the unwelcome interloper boxing way above her weight into the following:

- Megan Rapinoe’s goal celebration

- Nixon-Elvis meeting

- Beyoncé’s Coachella performance

- Curies’ lab

- constitutional convention

- cast of Big Little Lies — Erin *crosstalk* Ryan (@morninggloria) June 30, 2019

Twitter users didn’t disappoint, serving up a round of edited scenes, including the 1945 Yalta Conference on post-World War II reorganization, the moon landing and even the “Golden Girls’” kitchen table.

Thus the #UnwantedIvanka hashtag was born.

Can’t believe I missed out on this. pic.twitter.com/o4EOalxR0y — Schooley (@Rschooley) July 1, 2019

I was clearly late to all of the primo #unwantedivanka memes... pic.twitter.com/OFUGB6nddF — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) July 1, 2019

Remarking on the popularity of her call to action, Ryan tweeted on Monday that she did it “because I find her presence in high level diplomatic talks embarrassing, ridiculous, and dangerous.”

“The reason it took off is that *lots* of people, from all over the world, apparently agree,” she said.