Usher Abruptly Stops Serenading Gabrielle Union, Shakes Dwyane Wade's Hand Instead

Usher pumped the brakes on serenading Gabrielle Union, who was standing next to her husband, retired NBA great Dwyane Wade, at the singer’s concert in France on Sunday.

The “U Got it Bad” star shared a video of himself singing his new single “Boyfriend” to Union on the first night of his Paris residency at the La Seine Musicale in Boulogne-Billancourt.

In the video, Usher can be seen abruptly stopping the music before saying, “Let’s not get carried away. This is Dwyane Wade, I ain’t crazy.”

“This man could knock my whole head off and then dunk it,” he continued before greeting the NBA Hall of Famer with a laugh.

Wade and Union were seen laughing in response to Usher’s quip. The singer jokingly recapped the moment in an Instagram post on Monday, writing: “Look, I don’t want no smoke.”

Usher photographed performing onstage during his residency at La Seine Musicale on Sept. 25 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. Kristy Sparow via Getty Images

Although Usher’s moment with Union and Wade appeared to be in good fun, his concert serenades have sparked drama in the past.

A video of Usher serenading Keke Palmer at a concert during his Las Vegas residency in July went viral after Palmer’s boyrfiend, Darius Jackson, shared the clip on social media to mom-shame her over her attire.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” Jackson wrote of Palmer, who wore a sheer Givenchy dress and bodysuit to Usher’s Vegas show.

Jackson’s remarks sparked wide backlash online, and later inspired a collaboration between Palmer and Usher. The “Nope” actor appeared in the singer’s music video for his song “Boyfriend,” released last month.

Usher, who is expected to wrap up his Las Vegas residency in early December, has another big stage appearance set for the coming months.

The singer will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas in February, according to an annoucement on Sunday.

Usher called the halftime gig “an honor of a lifetime.”