At Least 11 Killed In Virginia Beach Shooting At Municipal Center

At least 11 people were killed and six others hospitalized after a gunman opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Friday afternoon.

Police said the gunman is also dead. They believe the shooter acted alone.

Shortly before the end of the workday at 4 p.m., the gunman, a longtime employee of the city’s Public Utilities department, entered the Operations building in Virginia Beach’s municipal center and opened fire.

The gunman “fired indiscriminately” upon people on multiple floors of the building, Police Chief James A. Cervera said at a news conference.

The Operations building, which is adjacent to City Hall, houses the Planning, Public Utilities, Public Works, Development Services Center, Permits and Inspections, and Zoning departments, among others.

Arthur Felton, who has worked in the city’s Planning Department for 18 years, told the Virginian-Pilot that he was in the building when the shooting began.

“I never thought this would happen in my building,” Felton told the paper. “The people who were shot — I’m sure I know most of them.”

A police officer was one of the six people injured during the shooting, but his life was saved by his bulletproof vest.

Cervera did not identify the shooter, who was a current city employee.

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” Mayor Bobby Dyer said. “The people involved are our friends, co-workers, neighbors, colleagues.”

ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION-municipal center, building 2. Multiple injuries. At this time it is believed that only 1 shooter, and they have been taken into custody. More to follow — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 31, 2019

The Virginia Beach Police Department put out an alert of an active shooter at 4:50 p.m. local time, noting that the shooter had already been taken into custody.

On Friday night, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he was on his way to Virginia Beach.

“This is a tragic day for Virginia Beach and our entire Commonwealth,” Northam tweeted. “My heart breaks for the victims of this devastating shooting, their families, and all who loved them.”

This is a tragic day for Virginia Beach and our entire Commonwealth. My heart breaks for the victims of this devastating shooting, their families, and all who loved them. I am on my way to Virginia Beach now and will be there within the hour. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) May 31, 2019

This article has been updated with information given at a Friday night news conference.