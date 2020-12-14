Voting Results, Supreme Court And Matthew McConaughey: Views From HuffPost Readers

Every week, HuffPost editors read your comments on our top stories and highlight those that cut through the noise and make us think, help us see things from a different perspective, start conversations or even change our minds.
Comments have been edited for clarity, spelling, punctuation and length.
“These people should be identified and arrested for intimidation and threats of violence.”
—SuZett Estell
“Who in this group of ‘protesters’ thought this was a good idea? Who thought that standing out in front of this woman’s home... where her family lives... chanting insults and screaming threats... was a good idea?”
—Michael Gabriel
“There is justice in the world. Thank you Supreme Court. You have regained a degree of credibility.”
—J.R.
“Looks like our constitutional democracy and the separation of power is still working.”
—Werner Roos
“How can Democrats try to meet in the middle if Republicans refuse to even accept elections?”
—Kevin O
“There’s no acceptable halfway between fake and real. That’s like saying we should agree with flat earthers that the planet is half-flat.”
—Ron Prichard
“The vaccines were developed in spite of Trump’s efforts to fight the pandemic not because of them.. he made no effort at all so pharma companies had to bust their butts to save American lives because Trump wouldn’t.”
—James Garay
“Pfizer decided to stay out of politics because Trump was in politics... and there is no telling what he would have expected from them.”
—Lonnie Rodgers