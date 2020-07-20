'Wall Of Moms' In Portland Protects Protesters From Federal Agents

The group was brought together via a Facebook group “Wall of Moms” organized by Bev Barnum. It called on mothers to “do what we do best ― protect people.”

Barnum’s Facebook notes refer to nearly two months of protests in Portland that have followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“As most of you have read and seen on the news, protestors are being hurt (without cause),” Barnum wrote. “And as of late, protestors are being stripped of their rights by being placed in unmarked cars by unidentifiable law enforcement.”

She added: “We moms are often underestimated. But we’re stronger than we’re given credit for. So what do you say, will you stand with me? Will you help me create a wall of moms?”

Barnum’s plea advised people who join her to wear “a face mask, helmet and closed toe shoes” and to be prepared to deal with the police presence.