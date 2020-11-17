A 58-Inch Samsung TV For Just $398, Plus More Incredible Walmart Deals

This article was originally published on Yahoo Sports. HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change

This crystal-clear TV is marked way, way down. (Photo: Walmart)

Though this upcoming winter may have us all huddled inside more than ever, there’s still plenty of fun to be had.

We teamed up with Walmart to bring you incredible deals on gifts for others — and for yourself (this is the year to upgrade your TV, obviously — see the 58-inch 4K smart TV below). Our 30 Days of Savings event brings you special first-look offers, so you can handle that shopping list early, save a fortune, then relax and enjoy the season.

Below we’ve got items to help you stay in shape, keep a smile on your face, get gaming, and more. All at great prices. But act fast. These special Walmart deals have been selling out in hours. So if you see something to light up the heart of someone in your life (or to lift your own holiday spirits), grab it ASAP.

A stunningly lifelike Samsung 58-inch TV for $398

Hibernation season is a little more exciting when you’re watching helmet-to-helmet hits on this crystal-clear smart TV — replete with next-gen apps like AirPlay 2 and Google Assistant for voice-control browsing. On sale for the moment, this model is only $398, and picture clarity is stunning (which gives a little more oomph to online workouts). There’s a Universal Guide curated from countless broadcast and streaming channels.

Reviewers gush. “Love this TV, great price, couldn’t believe all the free channels that come with it. I’m definitely a Samsung buyer from now on. Love that I can mirror from my iPad, without buying another piece for the TV,” says one. For gaming, Auto Game Mode (ALLM) optimizes the screen and minimizes input lag, meaning more zombies zapped per minute without blur.

“So lifelike it’s almost scary!” says a five-star reviewer. “Setup was so simple it wasn't funny. We easily connected the TV to our Roku soundbar and speakers and were ready to go. The picture is absolutely stunning, crystal clear and like watching live television, no matter what we watched. We keep expecting the people on the screen to walk off the TV into our living room.”

Shop it: Samsung 58-inch Class 4K LED Smart TV, $398 (was $450), walmart.com

A Spalding NBA Basketball Hoop at a price that’s a slam dunk

If you play in any kind of weather and are lucky enough to have the option of a driveway setup, this is the hoop for you—and right now it’s $30 off. Adjustable from 7.5 feet to 10 feet in half-foot increments, it’s great for adults and kids (changing heights is easy—it uses the super-smooth Exacta height lift). Wheel into place, fill the bottom with water or sand, and go. The angled pole allows for more play under the hoop (plus, the ball won’t hit the base as often as with other designs). Slam Jam breakaway rim for true players.

Reviewers are thrilled with the quality and performance: “It’s perfect!” says one five-star reviewer. Another fan notes: “I was watching the ESPN Horse competition and WNBA star Allie Quigley has the same exact hoop in her driveway in Chicago.” Score.

Shop it: Spalding NBA 54-inch Portable Angled Basketball Hoop, $220 (was $250), walmart.com

An Arcade Basketball Game to ward off winter boredom, for $50 off

When you’re itching for a game of hoops, no need to brave the chilly weather. Walmart just slashed the price of this indoor basketball arcade game by $50. Nearly 7 feet tall, it comes with twin rims, three basketballs and an air pump. Play eight different games while the LED electronic scoring system adds stadium ambience and sound effects.

One five-star reviewer calls this game “Perfect for someone competitive.” More: “I set this up in my garage and have been playing non-stop. The product is great and it comes with three basketballs so if you are in competition mode, you still have plenty of time to get in at least 20 shots on goal.” Reports another: “Very well-built game…. An excellent buy.” Folds up and stores compactly and—best of all—it’s open all night. This could be the pandemic outlet you’ve been craving.

Shop it: MD Sports Two-Player Arcade Basketball Game, $81 (was $131), walmart.com

A powerful Hart Tool Set to end all tool sets, for over $30 off

Grab this versatile Hart combo tool while the Walmart price is right. Operating on one 20-volt battery, it drills, saws, and illuminates the darkness without wasting a watt. The half-inch drill delivers up to 1,600 RPM and has an LED work light for tight spots, and a two-speed gear box for optimal speed and control. The 6.5-inch circular saw is a compact powerhouse at 4,700 RPM, and the intensely bright LED flashlight has a rotating head and kicks out over 200 lumens. “Best buy out there for the money,” raved one reviewer.

More love from a shopper: “The fact that all three of these tools can be powered on the same 20-volt lithium ion battery is pretty awesome. The charger actually charges the battery pretty fast. I also love the fact that this set came with a great, durable carrying case that keeps everything all nice and together.”

Shop it: Hart Three-Tool 20-Volt Cordless Combo Kit, $148 (was $179), walmart.com

Classic Levi’s Men’s Jeans for nearly half price

Nothing says timeless like the original zip-fly Levi’s, now nearly half-off at Walmart. Over a half-century old, the 505 Fit Jeans are a permanent best-seller: classic straight-leg design, with a waistband that sits right at the waist. If you’re already a devotee, we don’t have to tell you that the legs have just the right amount of stretch and roominess so you don’t feel encased, but you do look cool. On sale for just $36, this is a no-brainer.

One five-star reviewer bottom-lines it: “Same size and style I have been buying for years, but at half the price of other online retailers!”

Shop it: Levi’s Men’s 500 Regular Fit Jeans, $36 (was $60), walmart.com

Cool Wireless Earphones for a cool $14

For $14 you can get a couple of pairs of these earbuds and leave them in your coat pockets for impromptu walks or runs. They’re also amazing gifts for friends, coworkers, and family. You get 12 hours of total playtime with the portable charging case (three charges of four hours each), and up to 33 feet of Bluetooth range for seamless streaming.

Even tech snobs like them. Reports one of many happy reviewers: “The Onn True Wireless Earphones provide high quality audio output…I can use these earbuds in both my Android and iOS devices. Around the house, garden and front yard, I receive a constant and stable connection via Bluetooth...I already spread the word and even my engineering colleagues for a leading manufacturer of smartphones were impressed with the high definition audio quality.”

Be smart. Stash away emergency gifts (these are perfect), and let this be the holiday season where everyone gets a treat.

Shop it: Onn True Wireless Earphones, $14 (was $20), walmart.com

Read More from Yahoo Life: