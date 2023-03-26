This Patio Furniture From Walmart Looks Unexpectedly High-End

Walmart

A sturdy matte ceramic planter

Indoor or outdoor, this ceramic planter will be right at home. Its matte black glaze is meant to withstand the elements, and the footed design smartly elevates plants while offering them a sturdy base. It also comes equipped with a drain hole so roots don’t get waterlogged. While this piece may look like a pricey boutique find, it’s available at Walmart for less than $10.