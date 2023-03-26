This Patio Furniture From Walmart Looks Unexpectedly High-End

Yard space — be it a patio, balcony or a sprawling grassy expanse — is an extension of your home. However, sometimes our outdoor space gets overlooked. With warmer temperatures on the horizon, why not treat your patio to a spruce-up?
Don’t worry — you don’t have to blow your vacation budget in order to make your yard or terrace look luxurious. The big-box go-to, Walmart, has plenty of affordable options to upgrade your exterior square footage. Ahead, we’ve rounded up outdoor eight pieces that only look expensive.
Advertisement
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A chic charcoal grill and smoker
2
An MCM-inspired hardwood bench
3
A sturdy matte ceramic planter
Advertisement
4
A small-footprint seagrass ottoman
5
A textured yellow throw pillow
6
A seriously cool ceramic lantern
Advertisement
7
A minimal weatherproof planter
8
A rolling garden bed made from steel