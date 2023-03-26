ShoppingwalmartFurnitureOutdoor Living

This Patio Furniture From Walmart Looks Unexpectedly High-End

Elevate your patio with chic finds from Walmart.

Manager, Changemaker Schools Network

Woven seagrass <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMxfurhawa-Pouf-Ottoman-Round-Patio-Foot-Stool-Outdoor-Brown-Seagrass%2F947750862%3Fathcpid%3D947750862&subId1=641e5b23e4b0ad12f348736e" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ottoman" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641e5b23e4b0ad12f348736e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMxfurhawa-Pouf-Ottoman-Round-Patio-Foot-Stool-Outdoor-Brown-Seagrass%2F947750862%3Fathcpid%3D947750862&subId1=641e5b23e4b0ad12f348736e" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">ottoman</a>, outdoor hardwood <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFurinno-Tioman-Outdoor-Durable-Hardwood-Bench-Brown%2F300252118&subId1=641e5b23e4b0ad12f348736e" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bench" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641e5b23e4b0ad12f348736e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFurinno-Tioman-Outdoor-Durable-Hardwood-Bench-Brown%2F300252118&subId1=641e5b23e4b0ad12f348736e" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">bench</a>, ceramic <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBetter-Homes-and-Gardens-Trixie-Tan-Ceramic-Lantern-Small%2F1926865899&subId1=641e5b23e4b0ad12f348736e" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="lantern" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641e5b23e4b0ad12f348736e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBetter-Homes-and-Gardens-Trixie-Tan-Ceramic-Lantern-Small%2F1926865899&subId1=641e5b23e4b0ad12f348736e" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">lantern</a>
Walmart
Woven seagrass ottoman, outdoor hardwood bench, ceramic lantern

Yard space — be it a patio, balcony or a sprawling grassy expanse — is an extension of your home. However, sometimes our outdoor space gets overlooked. With warmer temperatures on the horizon, why not treat your patio to a spruce-up?

Don’t worry — you don’t have to blow your vacation budget in order to make your yard or terrace look luxurious. The big-box go-to, Walmart, has plenty of affordable options to upgrade your exterior square footage. Ahead, we’ve rounded up outdoor eight pieces that only look expensive.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
A chic charcoal grill and smoker
Cook up more than just burgers and dogs on this charcoal grill that doubles as a smoker. In a matte black finish with wood accents, this piece has a high-end look without the high-end price tag.
$129.99 at Walmart
2
Target
An MCM-inspired hardwood bench
The clean modern lines of this water-resistant wooden bench is reminiscent of midcentury style. Reviewer Kathleen noted that the bench is “very sturdy and easy to assemble,” adding that it’s the “perfect spot to sit and [put] on garden shoes.”
$81.95 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A sturdy matte ceramic planter
Indoor or outdoor, this ceramic planter will be right at home. Its matte black glaze is meant to withstand the elements, and the footed design smartly elevates plants while offering them a sturdy base. It also comes equipped with a drain hole so roots don’t get waterlogged. While this piece may look like a pricey boutique find, it’s available at Walmart for less than $10.
$8.97 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A small-footprint seagrass ottoman
One of the most flexible pieces of furniture out there is the humble ottoman. In handwoven seagrass — which is both durable and soft — this piece is great for use indoors and out. Thanks to a small footprint, it works well in small spaces too. “[This] pouf [is] better than I imagined,” wrote Leigh in a review.
$59.99 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A textured yellow throw pillow
A pop of sunshine, this fringed throw pillow is such a cheerful piece. The butter yellow woven fabric has an artisan look and will brighten up any room. Prop yourself up for a read, fluff up a chair on your patio or treat yourself to a nap in style.
$14.98 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A seriously cool ceramic lantern
This ceramic lantern has a matte terracotta glaze and a high-end, handcrafted look. Drop in the included LED pillar candle and bask in the flickering glow. Add warmth to your mantlepiece, deck, or really anywhere you please thanks to a convenient battery operated design. Reviewer Franny wrote that this ceramic lantern “is absolutely beautiful” and “it would be great to use anywhere.”
$19.97 at Walmart
7
Walmart
A minimal weatherproof planter
With a one-of-a-kind feel without the one-of-a-kind price, this white ceramic planter is a great buy. Try this piece in your living room, backyard or patio — it works easily indoors or out thanks to a weatherproof glaze. According reviewer JB, the pot is of “great quality and exceptionally stylish.”
$11.46 at Walmart
8
Walmart
A rolling garden bed made from steel
If you’re an apartment dweller, or have limited outdoor space, this chic steel raised garden bed is just the ticket. Just fill the planter with gardening soil and work your green thumb. Made of durable cast iron, the heavy duty metal frame can stand up to just about anything while its two rolling wheels make it easy to move around.
$89.99 at Walmart
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Mindofama

This Is What Real Interior Designers Are Shopping On Etsy

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

For Those With Eating Disorders, Ozempic Can Be A Triggering Nightmare

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Money

What The Latest Interest Rate Hike Means For You

Wellness

Does Taking Magnesium Really Help With Sleep And Brain Fog?

Parenting

6 Things Parents Of Kids With ADHD Need To Understand

Work/Life

What Not To Say To Your Kid When You Lose Your Job

Food & Drink

Gastro Doctors Share The 1 Food They Never (Or Rarely) Eat

Relationships

It's Not Just You: Making Friends After 60 Is Really Hard

Wellness

Allergy Season Is Getting Worse And Lasting Longer. Here's What Doctors Want You To Know.

Wellness

This Is Your Body And Brain On Artificial Sweeteners

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In April

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In April

Travel

16 Places Where You Can See Cherry Blossoms In The U.S.

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Yogurt At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Wellness

These Sleep Habits Are Putting Your Heart Health At Risk

Relationships

There's A Key Difference Between The Chores Men And Women Take On

Home & Living

A Controversial 2018 Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Fantasy Novel Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Relationships

It's OK To Cherish Good Memories With Your Ex

Shopping

The KitchenAid Professional Stand Mixer Is 38% Off Right Now At Target

Shopping

You're Basically Meant To Be With At Least One Of These 34 Very Good TikTok Products

Shopping

About To Take A Long Flight? You'll Want To Wear One Of These 31 Stylish And Comfy Pieces Of Loungewear

Shopping

12 Pairs Of Underwear For Every Kind Of Leak

Shopping

33 Comfy WFH Clothing Items You Won't Be Ashamed To Show On A Video Call

Shopping

38 Things To Create A WFH Space You Won't Hate Spending Time In

Shopping

How To Set Up Your Home Office If You Have Seasonal Depression, According To Interior Designers And Therapists

Shopping

48 Affordable Hidden Gems On Amazon Basically Everyone Will Want To Have

Shopping

31 Pieces Of Decor As Practical As They Are Beautiful

Parenting

Looking Back At Your Childhood Could Change The Way You Parent — For The Better

Food & Drink

Why This Queer Black Chef Decided To Open A Barbecue Restaurant

Wellness

Beware: There's Such A Thing As Using Too Much Nasal Spray

Shopping

Nail Professionals Recommend Products For Your Battered Winter Feet

Home & Living

This Immersive New Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now