The Washington Post editorial board warned Donald Trump’s top aides, in a new column Tuesday, how the president’s threat to unleash the military on protesters demonstrating the death of George Floyd could seriously backfire.

Instead, it may plunge the United States further into chaos and unrest, the newspaper’s board wrote in its editorial headlined: “Trump’s threats to deploy troops move America closer to anarchy.”

The board suggested Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, must “surely know” that the deployment of military forces in cities nationwide would be “counterproductive” and unsustainable.

“Yet they allowed themselves to be used as props in Mr. Trump’s march across Lafayette Square,” the board continued, referencing how the pair joined the president Monday posing outside a historic church after police had cleared peaceful protesters from the area using tear gas.

Esper has since claimed he “didn’t know” where he was going on leaving the White House with Trump. The board also noted their participation “in a phone call Monday in which the president demanded that governors use the National Guard to suppress protests.”

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images President Donald Trump pictured walking Attorney General William Barr, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley from the White House to visit St. John's Church after the area was cleared of people protesting the death of George Floyd.

“In enabling his incitement, Mr. Trump’s aides are helping him to push the country closer not to order but to anarchy,” the board cautioned in conclusion.