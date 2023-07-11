ShoppingAmazon teethoral hygiene

Waterpik's <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Waterpik-Flosser-Electric-Countertop-Irrigator/dp/B00HFQQ0VU?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=649f134fe4b028e64730d084%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Aquarius" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="649f134fe4b028e64730d084" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Waterpik-Flosser-Electric-Countertop-Irrigator/dp/B00HFQQ0VU?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=649f134fe4b028e64730d084%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Aquarius</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Waterpik-Professional-Collapsible-Rechargeable-WF-17CD010-1/dp/B0C121C2HN/?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=649f134fe4b028e64730d084%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Slide" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="649f134fe4b028e64730d084" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Waterpik-Professional-Collapsible-Rechargeable-WF-17CD010-1/dp/B0C121C2HN/?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=649f134fe4b028e64730d084%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Slide</a> water flossers
One of the smartest ways to shop during Amazon Prime Day is to use the sales to upgrade the habits you do every day. For example, you know you’re going to brush and floss your teeth, right? So why not use some deals that will take your oral care routine to a whole new level?

To that end, Waterpik is having some major sales on their most popular products — most notably their water flossers, which are approved by the American Dental Association.

Rounded up here are all the Waterpik products on sale this Amazon Prime Day, with details on exactly how much you’ll be saving before prices go back up again once the sale is over. With deals this good, you’ll definitely be smiling.

30% off Waterpik Cordless Slide
Using a water flosser like this one is 50 percent more effective for removing plaque than by flossing alone, Waterpik says. This model is small and portable, making it perfect for traveling with. It comes with four different picks, so multiple people can use it without spreading germs.
$62.99 at Amazon (originally $89.99)
50% off Waterpik Aquarius
With seven different tips and a full 10 different setting options, the Waterpik Aquarius is perfect for meeting a whole household’s different oral care needs. It will even massage your gums. Choose between black, white and navy.
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
45% off Waterpik Cordless Advanced
More than 51,000 people have bought and rated this water flosser, with the vast majority giving it a perfect five star rating. The shape is comfy to hold and there are three different settings, depending on how much pressure you want. It’s fully rechargeable and even comes with a handy travel bag.
$54.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
30% off Waterpik ION
What’s great about the Waterpik ION is that it has deluxe features, including 10 different settings and 360-degree tip rotation, yet it’s small enough that it won’t take up precious real estate next to your sink. If you already have an electric toothbrush you love so all you need is a water flosser, this easy-to-use model is a great one to consider.
$69.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
