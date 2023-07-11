Amazon Waterpik's Aquarius and Slide water flossers

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.

One of the smartest ways to shop during Amazon Prime Day is to use the sales to upgrade the habits you do every day. For example, you know you’re going to brush and floss your teeth, right? So why not use some deals that will take your oral care routine to a whole new level?

Advertisement

To that end, Waterpik is having some major sales on their most popular products — most notably their water flossers, which are approved by the American Dental Association.

Rounded up here are all the Waterpik products on sale this Amazon Prime Day, with details on exactly how much you’ll be saving before prices go back up again once the sale is over. With deals this good, you’ll definitely be smiling.

Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these deals. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.