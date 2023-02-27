“We Have A Ghost” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The horror comedy, which premiered on Feb. 24, follows a family of four who move into a new house, only to find it’s haunted by a ghost name Ernest ― a discovery that sets the family on a path of social media stardom and mysterious government activity. The cast includes David Harbour, Jahi Winston, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge and Anthony Mackie.

The second most popular movie of the moment is “The Strays,” a British horror film about a biracial upper-class woman whose idyllic life of privilege begins to unravel after her troubled past catches up to her. The film explores race, class and generational trauma.

As for lighter fare, three animated children’s films continue their long-running presence on the list ― “Trolls,” “Sing 2” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” The 2022 kids’ book adaptation “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” also remains in the ranking.

Although “The Woman King” was snubbed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with zero Oscars nominations, the critical and commercial hit is finding willing audiences on Netflix. The film quickly zoomed up the ranking after joining the platform on Feb. 16 and remains No. 3.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each month, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

